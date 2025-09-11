James Crabtree

Mr. Crabtree serves as the Assistant Director for Southern Colorado operations at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, where duties include overseeing 10 Outpatient Clinics, Nutrition and Food Service, Veterans Canteen Service, Prosthetics and Sensory Aids, and Veteran Experience. His VA journey started as a technical career field intern (Prosthetics) followed by Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Supervisor, Fisher House Manager, Assistant Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Mr. Crabtree was an enlisted sailor in the United States Navy and then commissioned officer in the United States Army. His military service strengthened his dedication to support those who have served in the nation's defense.

Mr. Crabtree earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from California State University, Northridge and a master’s in public administration from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Development Institute and Health Care Leadership Development Program.