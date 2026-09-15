Jennifer Gerrib

Ms. Gerrib join VAGLAHS after having most recently served as Associate Director of Operations for the Atlanta VA Healthcare System since October 2024. Previously, Ms. Gerrib was the Assistant Director for the North Florida/South Georgia VA Healthcare System in Gainesville, FL from 2021-2024. Ms. Gerrib holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology form Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Black Belt in LEAN System Redesign and a Veterans Health Administration Certified Mentor at the Fellowship Level. She is a coach for HCLDP and an Executive Leadership Mentor. Mrs. Gerrib has been a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives since 2015 and is a proud member of the B.P.O.E. Elks, lodge #990.

Ms. Gerrib began her career at VA Illiana Healthcare System in Danville, IL in 2007 as the Patient Advocate. in 2010 she became the Homeless Veteran Program Coordinator. In 2013 she was selected as the VISN 22 Network Homeless Coordinator in Southern California and in 2015 she completed the Heath Care Leadership Development Program. Ms. Gerrib was selected as the Chief of Veteran's Experience Services for the Las Vegas VA in 2017 and during this time was a member of the National Patient Experience Senior Leaders Committee and participated in the national development of measuring the effectiveness of Patient Experience. In August 2018 Ms. Gerrib continued her career as the Mid-South VISN 9 Veterans Experience Officer. During this tenure Ms. Gerrib completed a detail to the Iowa City VA as the Associate Director of Operations. In 2020 she was selected as the Social Work Executive for the Iowa City VA. Ms. Gerrib has completed details as the Assistant Director for the Charlie Norwood VA in Augusta, GA as well as the West Palm Beach VA as the Interim Associate Director.