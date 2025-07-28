J. Greg Serpa, PhD, is a clinical psychologist at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system and the National Mindfulness Consultant for the Office of Patient Centered Care and Cultural Transformation. He is honored to teach mindfulness to America's veterans and is the first full-time mindfulness teacher and trainer in the federal system. Dr. Serpa is a Clinical Professor at UCLA, an active researcher, and continues his work leading the VA’s national mindfulness facilitator training and certification program. Greg is the co-author of The Clinician’s Guide to Teaching Mindfulness. His recent academic publications include the use of mindfulness in medical settings and how contemplative practice positively re-wires the brain’s pain system.