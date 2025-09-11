In August 2025, Mr. John Mwabuki was appointed Acting Associate Director of Patient Care Services & Chief Nurse Executive at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

Mr. Mwabuki currently serves as Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services, where he provides strategic leadership in the delivery of high-quality patient care. With over 14 years of dedicated service at GLA, Mr. Mwabuki began his distinguished VA career as a staff nurse in the float pool. His exemplary performance and leadership acumen have led to progressive roles including Assistant Nurse Manager, Nurse Manager, Chief Nurse, and his current executive leadership position.

Mr. Mwabuki brings a wealth of clinical and administrative experience, with expertise spanning in acute, critical, and geriatric care, as well as patient safety, accreditation readiness, and healthcare compliance. Among his most notable achievements, he spearheaded the transformation of GLA’s Community Living Center program, elevating it to seven consecutive years of CLC Compare FIVE-STAR rating from an initial TWO-STAR rating.

Mr. Mwabuki holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Missouri Western State University and a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership from Western Governors University.