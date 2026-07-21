Sally R. Hammitt

Ms. Hammitt has served as the Chief for Community Engagement and Reintegration Service (CERS) since May 21, 2023, leading the largest VA Homeless Program in the country. Prior to that, she was the Chief of Social Work from August 2020, overseeing the professional practice of all social workers and social work trainees. Ms. Hammitt also served as the Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3 Social Work Lead and was detailed as Acting Chief of CERS in 2019.

Before her work in Los Angeles, Ms. Hammitt spent over a decade at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. She began her tenure there in February 2009, spending seven years as Director of Homeless Programs and holding various front-line roles. As Cincinnati’s first Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Coordinator, she was instrumental in developing VJO programming, training law enforcement partners on Veteran-related issues, expanding jail outreach efforts, and establishing Veterans Treatment Courts. Additionally, Ms. Hammitt also served as a HUD-VASH Case Manager and Homeless Outreach Specialist.

Prior to her VA career, Ms. Hammitt was employed with the U.S. Department of Justice at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where she was part of an interdisciplinary team assisting male inmates with co-occurring disorders. She has also worked as a psychotherapist in the private and non-profit sectors.

Ms. Hammitt obtained her Master of Social Work from the University of Kentucky and her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Sociology from Union College. She is a licensed independent social worker with supervisory designation. Ms. Hammitt is honored to continue serving alongside the dedicated and talented GLA workforce and looks forward to cultivating relationships in support of our nation’s heroes.