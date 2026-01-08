Timothy Graham was appointed as the Interim Medical Center Director for VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) in January 2026.

He previously held the position of Medical Center Director at VA New York Harbor Healthcare System since January 2023.

In his previous role, Mr. Graham led one of the largest VA medical centers in the nation, with more than 3,100 employees, over 44,000 Veterans enrolled for care and a budget of more than $890 million.

Additionally, VA New York Harbor System operates a total of 185 acute care beds across two hospitals in Manhattan and Brooklyn and is home to a 142-bed Community Living Center in St. Albans (Queens) which provides Veterans with geriatric long-term care, hospice and palliative care. The healthcare system also maintains the second largest residency program in VA through major academic affiliations with the New York University (NYU) School of Medicine and the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate School of Medicine.

Mr. Graham is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a graduate of the 2012 Health Care Leadership Development Program, and a member of the 2010 class for Leadership VA.