104-Year-Old WWII Veteran Completes Epic Road Trip from LA to Lonoke, Arkansas, to Attend his Family Reunion

At 104, WWII Veteran Adolphus Warren Cole, Sr., known as “Daddy Redd” to family, made a long road trip from Los Angeles to Lonoke, Arkansas, for a family reunion, stopping in Oklahoma along the way.

Before the journey, he received acupuncture treatments for knee pain at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS).

Drafted at 19, Cole served 22 years in both the Marine Corps and the Army during World War II and beyond. During his service, he survived a severe accident in Kobe, Japan, when a fire extinguisher exploded, causing multiple injuries, including the loss of his left eye. Despite the trauma, he continued his military career, later becoming a water purification specialist and earning the respect of those who depended on his expertise.

The reunion, held July 17-19, 2026, gave Cole an opportunity to return home, reconnect with family, and be honored for his extraordinary lifetime of service and legacy.

In the months leading up to the trip, his daughter, Le Taun Cole-Cotton, worked to ensure the journey would be as comfortable as possible. Beginning in April, she took him to see Dr. Elaine Chu, MD, for acupuncture treatments at VAGLAHS and leased a large vehicle, a premium SUV, a five-door Wagoneer, for the trip so he could stretch out and rest as needed during the long drive.

For months, Dr. Chu treated both of his knees regularly, focusing entirely on reducing pain, stress, and increasing mobility ahead of the event. Dr. Chu recalled that Cole initially arrived skeptical of acupuncture but was determined to try anything that might help his pain and achieve his goal of attending the reunion.

“For many older Veterans, acupuncture can be a safe and effective option because it doesn’t carry the side effects that medications sometimes do,” said Dr. Chu. “It allows us to manage pain gently while supporting their overall well-being.”

The road trip, which took over 28 hours total, was made with his daughter, granddaughter and one of Cole’s closest friends, who served as the primary driver. The first 22 hours were from Los Angeles to Oklahoma, where they stayed for four days before continuing another six hours to Lonoke, Arkansas.

“Daddy enjoyed the scenery, the cows, the horses, the green pastures…he enjoyed seeing that as he traveled across country,” said his daughter.

Though his hometown's landscape had changed and many familiar faces were gone, Cole’s return to Arkansas felt like a long-overdue homecoming. Relatives greeted him warmly upon arrival and everyone cherished the opportunity to spend time with him. The reunion included a meet and greet, a picnic, dancing, and plenty of delicious food.

At the reunion, the Mayor of Lonoke, Wayne McGee, honored him with a Certificate of Appreciation, recognizing him for “104 incredible years of wisdom, joy, and legacy.” The city’s tribute underscored the significance of the moment, honoring his service, his longevity, and the legacy he built over more than a century.