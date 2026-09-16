Eighty-One Years of Service: Celebrating the Remarkable Career of Joyce Williams

After a remarkable 81 years of federal service, 99-year-old Joyce Williams retired from VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, earning a personal call from the VA Secretary Doug Collins and cementing an extraordinary legacy.

Spanning eight decades, her career was defined by unwavering dedication, exceptional kindness, and a brilliant intellect that guided and inspired generations of VA employees.

Williams began her journey in 1945 as a Key Punch Operator with the Department of Commerce. In those days, the Pentagon was still the Department of War, and as her career continued, Williams witnessed sweeping transformations across government, healthcare, technology, and the nation she devoted her life to serving.

A deep connection to Veterans guided Williams throughout her life. Her father served in the Army, and her two brothers followed in his footsteps, one joining the Army and the other the Air Force. Supporting Veterans became one of her earliest motivations for pursuing a career at VA, and it remained a profoundly important part of her identity for decades.

Throughout her career, Williams approached every role with boundless curiosity and an eagerness to learn. Whether mastering early punch‑card technology or adapting to modern transcription tools, she embraced each new challenge with openness and determination. Her willingness to ask questions and continually expand her knowledge allowed her to excel in each role and be an asset to her colleagues and to Veterans.

Her coworker Ricardo Alvarez, a Marine Corps Veteran who worked closely with her, shared that “her mind is still sharp as a tack,” calling Williams a great blessing and an inspiration to those around her.

Williams’ colleagues also say she brought a rare blend of energy, heart, and institutional knowledge to her work, qualities that made her both a cherished coworker and an irreplaceable asset to the VA. Even in her late 90s, she was known for her poise, arriving at work in heels, full of energy, and eager to contribute.

During a special retirement tribute on August 27, 2026, national and local leaders celebrated Williams’ extraordinary career, honoring her legacy of unwavering devotion to Veterans. During the event, VA Secretary Doug Collins thanked her directly for embodying federal service at its very best and even extended her an invitation to lunch in Washington, D.C. and a visit to the White House.

When asked about her future plans, Williams said she plans to continue supporting Veterans through volunteer work and has no intention of slowing down.

"In 1945, I began a journey I never could have fully anticipated. Eighty-one years later, I leave with gratitude, pride, and peace. I have witnessed the world change. I have witnessed the workplace evolve. Through it all, serving generations of Americans and our nation's Veterans has been the great honor of my life,” said Williams.

“I hope my career reflects what I have always believed: there is dignity in work, no matter how humble. There is power in perseverance, no matter how long the road. And there is no greater honor than a life devoted to something larger than yourself. I am genuinely excited for whatever chapter comes next.”