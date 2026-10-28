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VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

  • Army Veteran Sarah* sits in a restorative yoga position with her head down on a pillow stretching out her back and elongating her neck.

    yoga photo

  • “O 70!” “B 2!” “A 12!” Letters and numbers ring out across the room as several dozen Veterans rush to adjust their bingo cards.

    Air Force Veteran Douglas Bell is the official bingo caller at West LA VA. Bell rebuilt his own life with the help of VA and is now dedicated to helping fellow Veterans who are facing similar challenges.

  • Getting a copy of a driver’s license or birth certificate can be frustrating, taking time and money. But it’s certainly not an insurmountable task.

    Lovie Gant with the LA County Registrar-Recorder’s Office assisting a Veteran in need of a copy of their birth certificate during the recent Veteran Document Day held at the West LA VA Welcome Center. Representatives from various public agencies were available to help Veterans get copies of important documents like birth certificates and ID cards.

  • On May 2, 2023, elected officials, dignitaries, community leaders, advocates, Veterans and VA staff gathered at the West LA VA for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate two new permanent supportive housing buildings for formerly homeless Veterans on campus.

    ribbon cutting

  • At the Veteran’s Garden on the West LA VA campus, getting your hands in the dirt is a therapeutic exercise. After a hiatus, the blossoming space is coming back to life as a healing tool and nutritional resource for Veterans.

    Whole Health Program Manager and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Allen pulls carrots at the Veterans Garden

  • When President William McKinley visited the National Soldier’s Home on its dedication day in 1901, he would arrive by steam train. That line, later used by the Red Car, would be no more by 1933. That would be the last time the West LA VA campus would be accessible by train. This is soon to change.

    On the left, the Streetcar Depot (or Building 66), present day. On the right, a rendering depicts the future West LA VA Purple/D Line station, located adjacent to the VA Medical Center.

  • Working out – particularly as part of a group – can be a healing experience, says Marine Corps Veteran Raymond Navarro, fitness facilitator and coach at the Veterans Center for Recreation and Education (VCRE) on the West LA VA Campus.

    Marine Corps Veterans Raymond Navarro (left) and Greg Becker (right) are fitness facilitators and coaches at the Veterans Center for Recreation and Education (VCRE) where they help their fellow Veterans enhance their physical and mental health through exercise.

  • The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is on a mission to end Veteran homelessness.

    EUL Framework

  • Before the West LA VA Medical Center, and before the Department of Veterans Affairs even existed, the West LA VA campus was serving Veterans as the Western Branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers.

    Soldiers Home photos

  • At the lush Heroes Golf Course at the West LA VA, Veterans take in the fresh air and the serenity. Instead of the usual "fore," they softly chant "om" with their eyes closed as they engage in a lesson on meditation.

    Veterans are lead through a series of exercises at a mindfulness workshop held at the Heroes Golf Course.