Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
Breakfast and lunch are served! For Veterans and employees on the West LA VA campus looking for a morning or midday meal, the Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) in Building 306 has reopened following a renovation, offering enticing new options.
For Dr. Beverly Haas, working with Veterans is a deeply personal experience. Her mother, a Holocaust survivor, was liberated largely because of the actions of American troops during World War II.
Every morning, the halls of the VA hospital, Los Angeles fill with people. Doctors, nurses and supporting staff head to their departments.
Cancer is a word we all dread. Yes. At the mention of the word what comes to mind is long treat or surgery that bring with it un-pleasant side effects, particularly when it comes to oral and throat cancer.
From the outside looking in, the Greater Los Angeles VA Medical Center, looks like any other hospital.
Mention the word Audiology and we immediately think of hearing loss and hearing aids. And that’s true. But there’s much more to audiology than meets the ear.
When you think of blindness, more than likely, the images of Helen Keller, Ray Charles, or Stevie Wonder come to mind. However, this only shows a sliver of what most blind people experience.
The original doctors, of the hospital he was taken to told Richard that everything on the left is going to be weak, in other words, paralyzed.
If you need a job, go see Ron, go see Ron, go see Ron!
There used to be a time when asbestos was king. Its fire retardant qualities, mass abundance and relative inexpensive production made it the go to mineral.