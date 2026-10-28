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Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

  • Breakfast and lunch are served! For Veterans and employees on the West LA VA campus looking for a morning or midday meal, the Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) in Building 306 has reopened following a renovation, offering enticing new options.

    Canteen Chief Kyle Jewell works at the newly revamped PatriotStore/Café in Building 306 where Veterans, visitors and staff on the West LA VA Campus can enjoy fresh-cooked food, cold drinks and an assortment of retail items for purchase.

  • For Dr. Beverly Haas, working with Veterans is a deeply personal experience. Her mother, a Holocaust survivor, was liberated largely because of the actions of American troops during World War II.

    For three decades, Dr. Beverly Haas, mental health lead for the West LA VA’s Domiciliary (DOM), has been dedicated to helping heal Veterans who are dealing with homelessness, mental health or substance abuse issues.

  • Every morning, the halls of the VA hospital, Los Angeles fill with people. Doctors, nurses and supporting staff head to their departments.

    Dr. El-Sherief (left) and Dr. Lau (right) developed RADIOLOGiQ - a free suite of medical iPhone and iPad apps used by doctors and healthcare professionals around the world.

  • Cancer is a word we all dread. Yes. At the mention of the word what comes to mind is long treat or surgery that bring with it un-pleasant side effects, particularly when it comes to oral and throat cancer.

    the lozenges come in a pack of 20 and are tasty

  • From the outside looking in, the Greater Los Angeles VA Medical Center, looks like any other hospital.

    Doctor and researcher Steve Dubinett, who leads the VA Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) has a reason to smile. The LPOP team is winning the fight against lung cancer.

  • Mention the word Audiology and we immediately think of hearing loss and hearing aids. And that’s true. But there’s much more to audiology than meets the ear.

    Chief of Audiology and Speech Pathology, Dr. Stephanie Givan examines a patient who suffers constant buzzing in one ear.

  • When you think of blindness, more than likely, the images of Helen Keller, Ray Charles, or Stevie Wonder come to mind. However, this only shows a sliver of what most blind people experience.

    Cheri Owen with her guide dog Martinez. With Martinez in her world, he adds additional confidence to her mobility. Her guide dog is so special to her because he is an amazing worker and an unconditional friend.

  • The original doctors, of the hospital he was taken to told Richard that everything on the left is going to be weak, in other words, paralyzed.

    Richard Cooks, demonstrated how far he's come, doing push-ups at our Art Festival last September.

  • If you need a job, go see Ron, go see Ron, go see Ron!

    ron with his dog and goat from his farm

  • There used to be a time when asbestos was king. Its fire retardant qualities, mass abundance and relative inexpensive production made it the go to mineral.

    Dr. Cameron on the right operating on a patient