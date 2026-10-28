Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
Rachael Pawlowicz, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, has dedicated her career to helping Veterans who struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). She currently works at West LA VA and has served at other clinics within the VA system.
A new computer lab and personal development center at West LA VA is helping Veterans battling addiction, unemployment, homelessness and mental illness access technology to enhance their job-seeking efforts, learn computer skills, find places to live and stay in touch with friends and family.
To support the creation of supportive housing for Veterans at the West LA VA Campus, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has invested nearly $70 million over the past two years in upgrades to the facility’s infrastructure and has plans to invest roughly $70 million more in 2023.
Stepping inside VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office is like being wrapped in a warm blanket. The close-knit team greets you with big smiles and a genuine eagerness to help.
For Marine Corps Veteran Scott Mulvaney, gratefulness is his state of mind.
For Veterans transitioning out of homelessness, the journey can be long and beset by obstacles that can discourage even the most determined.
There are few things in life more crucial than communication skills.
Providing Veterans experiencing homelessness with permanent housing can be challenging on many levels, with one being the lack of apartments available for those who are eligible for rental assistance from the federal government.
Local property owners are renting to our nation’s heroes and helping end Veteran homelessness.
Pathways to Success is a pilot program which partners the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, DoorDash – the nation's largest restaurant delivery platform by volume, and Zoomo – a premier e-bike manufacturer.