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VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

  • Rachael Pawlowicz, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, has dedicated her career to helping Veterans who struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). She currently works at West LA VA and has served at other clinics within the VA system.

    photos of Racheal Pawlowicz and her father

  • A new computer lab and personal development center at West LA VA is helping Veterans battling addiction, unemployment, homelessness and mental illness access technology to enhance their job-seeking efforts, learn computer skills, find places to live and stay in touch with friends and family.

    The refurbished computer lab and personal development center in the Domiciliary helps Veterans in need learn job-seeking skills and find employment, seek housing and keep in touch with friends and family.

  • To support the creation of supportive housing for Veterans at the West LA VA Campus, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) has invested nearly $70 million over the past two years in upgrades to the facility’s infrastructure and has plans to invest roughly $70 million more in 2023.

    Photo of construction site and workers

  • Stepping inside VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office is like being wrapped in a warm blanket. The close-knit team greets you with big smiles and a genuine eagerness to help.

    CDCE Staff at Juneteenth Event at Fisher House

  • For Marine Corps Veteran Scott Mulvaney, gratefulness is his state of mind.

    Scott Mulvaney on golf course

  • For Veterans transitioning out of homelessness, the journey can be long and beset by obstacles that can discourage even the most determined.

    Ed Moro, a peer support specialist at West LA VA, in his office at the Welcome Center, where he helps Veterans experiencing homelessness access services, find temporary housing, and begin their permanent housing plans.

  • There are few things in life more crucial than communication skills.

    veteran daniel martin in front of UCLA success Academy

  • Providing Veterans experiencing homelessness with permanent housing can be challenging on many levels, with one being the lack of apartments available for those who are eligible for rental assistance from the federal government.

    New Directions for Veterans operates transitional housing located at Building 116 of the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Campus.

  • Local property owners are renting to our nation’s heroes and helping end Veteran homelessness.

    This apartment building is home to Veterans in the HUD-VASH program

  • Pathways to Success is a pilot program which partners the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, DoorDash – the nation's largest restaurant delivery platform by volume, and Zoomo – a premier e-bike manufacturer.

    Delivering Hope: A VA Partnership with DoorDash