Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
An astounding fact to believe is that over 11 percent of working-age Veterans are struggling to secure nutritious food.
For Thomas Casados, joining the Navy at the age of 18 was the only alternative to serving time in jail.
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is putting into practice a vetted approach that couples a licensed clinical social worker with VA police officers when responding to calls for service involving a Veteran who is experiencing a mental health crisis or who are at risk.
A building of three spires, two steeples, a belfry, and a load of misconceptions: such is the Wadsworth Chapel.
Just because something is broken, doesn’t mean it should be discarded. Pieces can be repurposed into something beautiful and meaningful, something whole once more.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, having a reliable way of getting online became vital. In-person interactions were limited, forcing many of us to turn to our laptops and smartphones. For those without such devices, navigating life became a challenge, and led to some Veterans unable to connect.
West Los Angeles VA hosts new transitional shelter program for Women Veterans
Following years of surprising twists and turns, Veteran has secured employment through the VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation Service.
Veteran appreciates the opportunity to receive training and job placement through VA Greater Los Angeles.
Social Worker enjoys serving Veterans at the Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) initiative, a low-barrier shelter service at the West Los Angeles VA.