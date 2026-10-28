Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
More than 50 Veterans joined the UCLA baseball team at the annual Jackie Robinson Fantasy Camp, hosted by UCLA, to honor the Army Veteran and Civil Rights icon
Mobility and transportation for Veterans are not a privilege, they’re a right.
GLA Nurse Nishi Jumna created a sacred sanctuary in her unit and is offering one-on-one holistic care sessions to ICU staff in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Veteran Warren Miller connected with GLA to move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.