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Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.

  • For many Veterans battling the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a dog is far more than a companion; it is a lifeline.

    Marlyn Lee, a Critical Care Clinical Nurse Educator who created the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Service and Therapy Dog Program, works with her dog Violet, a future therapy dog, during a weekly training class.

  • For U.S. Air Force Veteran Salvador Vasquez, the National Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is about more than just skiing; it’s about reclaiming strength and confidence after devastating injuries.

    U.S. Air Force Veteran Salvador Vasquez (center), raises his arms in celebrations with ski instructors Bruce Tubbs (left) and Molly Nickel (right) after a successful ski run at Snowmass Village, Colorado during the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, April 6, 2026.

  • When Army Veteran Dan Westberg traveled from Central Iowa to Southern California to play Santa at a local mall, he had one goal: to make children happy.

    Santa Claus and a woman in a green chair with a Christmas tree and decorations in the background.

  • For many Veterans receiving life saving care at the West LA VA Medical Center, one of the challenges isn’t treatment; it’s the distance families and caregivers must travel to remain close during recovery.

    The Fisher House team, pictured left to right: Omar Luna, Erma Mickens, and Sandra Baldwin at the 17th-anniversary Fisher House Mardi Gras celebration.

  • If you visit Heroes Golf Course in West Los Angeles on a sunny morning, you might be pleasantly surprised to find a World War II Veteran welcoming players with a smile. That man is Larry Manzo, a Navy Gunner turned community fixture whose life centers on service, connection, and hope.

    Three photos of the same elderly men receiving care: seated, in wheelchair, and with caregiver.

  • February is Recreation Therapy Month, a time to celebrate the power of leisure, movement, and creative activities in promoting health and wellness.

    Left to right: Nickolas Ivanoff, an 81-year-old Army Veteran, and Jennifer Johnson, Recreation Therapist at Antelope Valley VA Clinic. For Ivanoff, recreation therapy is more than a program; it’s a source of joy, movement, and mental clarity.

  • On Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) hosted its first-ever Nursing Skills Fair for ambulatory and specialty care nurses.

    Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center nurses participated in the first outpatient Nursing Skills Fair. Each station was led by experienced clinicians who provided guidance and real-time feedback.

  • At the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, a remarkable transformation is underway. The 388-acre campus is evolving into a vibrant community and home for Veterans, with 729 apartments now open and many more on the way.

    Group photo of diverse team under a wooden canopy.

  • No one looks forward to a Pap smear. Discomfort, vulnerability, and busy schedules often push these essential screenings to the bottom of the list. But cervical cancer screenings save lives, and the Ventura VA Women’s Health team is making it easier for women Veterans to prioritize their health.

    Bernadine Bustamante (left), women’s health registered nurse, assists Navy Veteran Paula Gotlibowski (right) at the specialized resource table during the Ventura VA Papathon.

  • On December 5, the greater Los Angeles community came together for a day of resilience, camaraderie, and competition at the 3rd Annual Physical Medical and Rehabilitation Service (PM&RS) Adaptive Sports Invitational, hosted at Brentwood School.

    PM&RS Planning Team, left to right: Myisha Jones, Ted Zadourian, Curt Cheslog, Kris Eneberg-Boldon, Richie Barba, Resa Oshiro, and Irene Hsu.