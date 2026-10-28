Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
For many Veterans battling the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a dog is far more than a companion; it is a lifeline.
For U.S. Air Force Veteran Salvador Vasquez, the National Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is about more than just skiing; it’s about reclaiming strength and confidence after devastating injuries.
When Army Veteran Dan Westberg traveled from Central Iowa to Southern California to play Santa at a local mall, he had one goal: to make children happy.
For many Veterans receiving life saving care at the West LA VA Medical Center, one of the challenges isn’t treatment; it’s the distance families and caregivers must travel to remain close during recovery.
If you visit Heroes Golf Course in West Los Angeles on a sunny morning, you might be pleasantly surprised to find a World War II Veteran welcoming players with a smile. That man is Larry Manzo, a Navy Gunner turned community fixture whose life centers on service, connection, and hope.
February is Recreation Therapy Month, a time to celebrate the power of leisure, movement, and creative activities in promoting health and wellness.
On Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) hosted its first-ever Nursing Skills Fair for ambulatory and specialty care nurses.
At the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, a remarkable transformation is underway. The 388-acre campus is evolving into a vibrant community and home for Veterans, with 729 apartments now open and many more on the way.
No one looks forward to a Pap smear. Discomfort, vulnerability, and busy schedules often push these essential screenings to the bottom of the list. But cervical cancer screenings save lives, and the Ventura VA Women’s Health team is making it easier for women Veterans to prioritize their health.
On December 5, the greater Los Angeles community came together for a day of resilience, camaraderie, and competition at the 3rd Annual Physical Medical and Rehabilitation Service (PM&RS) Adaptive Sports Invitational, hosted at Brentwood School.