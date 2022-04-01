Skip to Content
Stories

VA Greater Los Angeles health care top stories.

Metro Seeks Veteran Input on New Mural Near Purple Line/VA station

Just because something is broken, doesn’t mean it should be discarded. Pieces can be repurposed into something beautiful and meaningful, something whole once more.

LA Metro calls on Veterans to design mural for new Purple Line station

Donated laptops Help Veterans Stay Connected

When the coronavirus pandemic began, having a reliable way of getting online became vital. In-person interactions were limited, forcing many of us to turn to our laptops and smartphones. For those without such devices, navigating life became a challenge, and led to some Veterans unable to connect.

VA vocational rehab specialist Amalya Anneyan finalizes paperwork and assigns laptops to Veterans during the event.

An Oasis for Healing

West Los Angeles VA hosts new transitional shelter program for Women Veterans

The grand opening of the OASIS Program for Women at the West LA

Veteran Finds New Lease on Life with Help from VA Greater Los Angeles Services

Following years of surprising twists and turns, Veteran has secured employment through the VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation Service.

Tim Park

Los Angeles VA Vocational Rehabilitation Food Services Training Program Provides Path to VA Employment for Veterans

Veteran appreciates the opportunity to receive training and job placement through VA Greater Los Angeles.

Oji Nuri, food services worker

Once-homeless Veteran Says, “VA Inspired Me to Become a Full-Time Social Worker to Assist My Veteran Colleagues”

Social Worker enjoys serving Veterans at the Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) initiative, a low-barrier shelter service at the West Los Angeles VA.

Veronica Olson, a social worker with U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

Veterans Honor Jackie Robinson at Baseball Fantasy Camp hosted by UCLA Bruins Baseball Team

More than 50 Veterans joined the UCLA baseball team at the annual Jackie Robinson Fantasy Camp, hosted by UCLA, to honor the Army Veteran and Civil Rights icon

The UCLA Jackie Robinson Day Fantasy Camp

Shuttle Service Gives Mobility to Disabled Veterans

Mobility and transportation for Veterans are not a privilege, they’re a right.

Finding Peace in a Pandemic

GLA Nurse Nishi Jumna created a sacred sanctuary in her unit and is offering one-on-one holistic care sessions to ICU staff in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

From Unhoused to Housed: Veteran Tells Fellow Veterans, “Give the VA a Try. It Works.”

Veteran Warren Miller connected with GLA to move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

