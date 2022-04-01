Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles health care top stories.
Metro Seeks Veteran Input on New Mural Near Purple Line/VA station
Just because something is broken, doesn’t mean it should be discarded. Pieces can be repurposed into something beautiful and meaningful, something whole once more.
Donated laptops Help Veterans Stay Connected
When the coronavirus pandemic began, having a reliable way of getting online became vital. In-person interactions were limited, forcing many of us to turn to our laptops and smartphones. For those without such devices, navigating life became a challenge, and led to some Veterans unable to connect.
An Oasis for Healing
West Los Angeles VA hosts new transitional shelter program for Women Veterans
Veteran Finds New Lease on Life with Help from VA Greater Los Angeles Services
Following years of surprising twists and turns, Veteran has secured employment through the VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation Service.
Los Angeles VA Vocational Rehabilitation Food Services Training Program Provides Path to VA Employment for Veterans
Veteran appreciates the opportunity to receive training and job placement through VA Greater Los Angeles.
Once-homeless Veteran Says, “VA Inspired Me to Become a Full-Time Social Worker to Assist My Veteran Colleagues”
Social Worker enjoys serving Veterans at the Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) initiative, a low-barrier shelter service at the West Los Angeles VA.
Veterans Honor Jackie Robinson at Baseball Fantasy Camp hosted by UCLA Bruins Baseball Team
More than 50 Veterans joined the UCLA baseball team at the annual Jackie Robinson Fantasy Camp, hosted by UCLA, to honor the Army Veteran and Civil Rights icon
Shuttle Service Gives Mobility to Disabled Veterans
Mobility and transportation for Veterans are not a privilege, they’re a right.
Finding Peace in a Pandemic
GLA Nurse Nishi Jumna created a sacred sanctuary in her unit and is offering one-on-one holistic care sessions to ICU staff in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
From Unhoused to Housed: Veteran Tells Fellow Veterans, “Give the VA a Try. It Works.”
Veteran Warren Miller connected with GLA to move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.