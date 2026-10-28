Stories
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System top stories.
As Marine Corps Veteran Mohammed “Mo” Huda drove towards the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center on the night of Friday, January 10, 2025, the sky was red from flames.
For Veterans experiencing unsheltered homelessness, the kind faces of VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System’s (VAGLAHS) Street Outreach team are the first line of connection to care and resources that can transform their lives.
Navy Veteran Joseph Huber volunteers at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) where he gets the majority of his VA medical care.
On Nov. 15, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) held its second annual Adaptive Sports Invitational at Brentwood School Sports Complex where Veterans, volunteers, and VA staff gathered together to enjoy a day of fun and fitness.
Don Pak had always dreamed of being in the military. His father was a police officer in their home country of Korea, and after his father passed away, Don sought to serve.
On September 7, 2024, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) joined forces with the nonprofit Team Red, White, and Blue (RWB) to create Waves of Valor Surf Camp, a therapeutic and uplifting surfing experience for Veterans.
When Daniel Marquez Oliden was a kid, he’d help his beloved grandma learn new technology. “I was always teaching her how to do things, like use a VHS player,” he said.
For Marine Corps Veterans Noe Tejeda and Robert Hernandez, the brotherhood that began in battle more than 20 years ago continues to this day.
Four years ago, Army Veteran Marco Alvarez hit rock bottom. The former infantryman, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, fell into a deep depression after separating from his wife of 20 years.
On September 10, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) held the first annual Food Security Resource Fair.