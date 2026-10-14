Trust, Technology, and Transformation: VA Hosts Second International Symposium on AI in Dentistry

The VA held its Second International Symposium on AI in Dentistry on Sept. 18, 2026, bringing together national leaders to explore how emerging technologies are shaping diagnosis, patient safety and the future of oral health.

The full‑day event, which drew a peak of 403 attendees, showcased how quickly artificial intelligence is advancing across VA dental practice. Polling demonstrated strong engagement from attendees, with confidence in AI knowledge rising from 22% to 52%, and presenters shared new clinical data, expanded governance standards and practical strategies for integrating AI safely and effectively.

Dr. Owais Farooqi, Program Chair for the Symposium and Chief of Dentistry at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) emphasized to attendees that the role of AI in dentistry must remain grounded in safety and trust.

“Last year's symposium was more about establishing shared understanding, broader concepts and theory around what AI is, how it works, and why it matters for dentistry,” Farooqi said. “This year, we moved deliberately into implementation: how these tools actually get built into diagnostic workflows, how they scale across large practices and systems like the military dental corps, and how we train clinicians and students to use them safely and critically in day-to-day care.”

Participants learned about tools currently available to VA staff, including Copilot and VA GPT. They stressed that these platforms are built to securely handle Protected Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and emphasized that AI solutions must be safe, governed, and implemented thoughtfully.

“This year’s Symposium marked a real turning point,” said Dr. Patricia Arola, participant at the Symposium and Former Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Dentistry. “We moved past asking whether AI belongs in dentistry and started asking how we deploy it responsibly. That shift, from curiosity to accountability, is exactly where this field needs to be.”

Experts also showcased how dental AI tools can support earlier detection, more accurate diagnoses and personalized orthodontic care that reduces the need for in-person visits. They explained how these technologies help clinicians make more informed decisions while improving access for Veterans in remote or rural communities.

Additional topics covered included:

Integration of AI into military dentistry workflows and residency programs.

Strategies for scaling AI across large Dental Service Organizations.

Predictive modeling using imaging, charting and natural language processing (NLP) to assess patient risk.

AI integration in dental education, including improved radiology training accuracy.

Patient safety frameworks addressing safe AI, safe use and AI‑driven risk reduction.

Panel discussions on skill retention, remote monitoring expansion, material selection and regulatory hurdles.

Other speakers cautioned about emerging risks, including practitioner deskilling and the challenge of distinguishing authentic diagnostic images from AI-generated ones. They stressed that clinicians must remain actively involved in reviewing AI outputs and continue building the skills necessary to evaluate findings independently. Presenters also encouraged clinicians to stay updated on AI technology and training opportunities as AI’s capabilities evolve.

In addition to training offered at the symposium, learning opportunities are also available through the Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry Education & Research Collaborative (AIDEC), which is a formal initiative within the Dental Service at VAGLAHS, which serves as a hub for education and scholarly research on AI in dentistry. Training is also available through the “Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry” training series, launched in collaboration with VAGLAHS, SimLEARN, and the Institute for Learning, Education, and Development (ILEAD).