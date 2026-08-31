VA Study Finds Equal Access in VA Healthcare Removes Racial Differences in Cancer Outcomes

For Veterans diagnosed with cancer today, new research suggests that their race will not determine their chance of survival when they receive care through the VA.

In the comprehensive study, “Equity and Cancer Survival Among Veterans Health Administration Patients,” data was examined from more than 600,000 Veterans with cancer managed through VA. Drawing from 39 eligible studies conducted over several decades, the research showed that VA provides equal access to comprehensive care, essentially erasing the racial survival gap repeatedly demonstrated elsewhere across the U.S.

“I’ve always felt that people of any race can have the same outcomes if they receive the same level of care, and this study confirms that,” said Dr. Drew Moghanaki, a Radiation Oncologist and Researcher at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) and senior author of the study.

The study noted several specific barriers the VA reduces to achieve this:

Financial Burdens: By eliminating the crushing costs of oncology, from co-pays to expensive biologics, the VA ensures that a patient's bank account never dictates their treatment protocol.

By eliminating the crushing costs of oncology, from co-pays to expensive biologics, the VA ensures that a patient's bank account never dictates their treatment protocol. Access to Specialists: Integrated networks ensure that Veterans can reach oncology experts across the nation without the "out-of-network" hurdles common in private care that can limit access to oncology specialists for their specific cancer type.

Integrated networks ensure that Veterans can reach oncology experts across the nation without the "out-of-network" hurdles common in private care that can limit access to oncology specialists for their specific cancer type. Diagnostic Testing: Consistent access to early detection screenings leads to more timely interventions, preventing the late-stage presentations that often plague underserved communities.

Consistent access to early detection screenings leads to more timely interventions, preventing the late-stage presentations that often plague underserved communities. Supportive Services: Resources for mental health, housing, and transportation assistance ensure that "integrated care" isn't just a buzzword, but a logistical reality.

“Cancer care is complicated. It requires a lot of resources,” said Dr. Moghanaki. “The VA has spent decades building the infrastructure to take care of these sorts of complicated cases.”

Dr. Donna Washington, a co-author of this study, General Internist, and Researcher at VAGLAHS, has dedicated her career to advancing health equity by studying how social determinants and organizational structures affect vulnerable and minority Veteran populations.

“There are many steps on the journey to survival from cancer,” said Dr. Washington. “VA has implemented systematic processes for cancer screening, early detection, and treatment. VA has also put into place social services to address some of the barriers that Veterans might experience accessing that care.”

While cancer remains a complex and devastating foe, the research shows that when financial and social barriers fall away, racial gaps in survival essentially disappear and medical outcomes rise for everyone.