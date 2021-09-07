West Los Angeles VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
The West Los Angeles VA Medical Center is on the southwest corner of the San Diego Freeway (Interstate 405) and Wilshire Boulevard. Exit on Wilshire Boulevard west from the San Diego Freeway (I-405), and make an immediate right onto the campus when you're west of the freeway.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073
Intersection: Wilshire Boulevardd and I-405
Coordinates: 34°3'8.76"N 118°27'30.47"W