West Los Angeles VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

The West Los Angeles VA Medical Center is on the southwest corner of the San Diego Freeway (Interstate 405) and Wilshire Boulevard. Exit on Wilshire Boulevard west from the San Diego Freeway (I-405), and make an immediate right onto the campus when you're west of the freeway.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90073

Intersection: Wilshire Boulevardd and I-405

Coordinates: 34°3'8.76"N 118°27'30.47"W