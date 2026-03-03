VAGLAHS serves the largest number of Veterans above the age of 65 in the United States and is becoming a leader in age-friendly care. The program offers didactic instruction in advanced topics related to geriatrics, comprehensive mentorship during clinical training, and participation in several educational opportunities to help residents advance their development as a clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy. Residents will learn to manage a geriatric caseload across multiple care settings including: acute, outpatient, and skilled nursing (community living center). While enrolled, the resident is considered a full-time employee of the VAGLAHS inclusive of salary and benefits.

Mission statement

To provide advanced education and high-quality mentorship in the area of geriatric physical therapy to physical therapists in order to develop them into clinical specialists dedicated to providing evidence-informed, patient-centered, and specialist-level of care to the aging Veterans that they serve.

Program Goals

To support the mission of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services department at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, by elevating the quality of Geriatric Physical Therapy, consistent with specialist behaviors.

To maintain ABPTRFE accreditation as a geriatric physical therapy residency program.

To graduate residents who can deliver high quality, evidence-informed, and comprehensive care for the aging Veteran

To prepare program graduates to pursue American Board of Physical Therapy Specialty certification as a Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS)

To maintain viability and sustainability as a geriatric physical therapy program within the Department of Veterans Affairs

To provide a high quality learning experience through comprehensive mentoring and educational opportunities

Curriculum

The program is centered on mentored clinical practice. Resident’s will receive 200+ hours of 1:1 mentoring as they lead patient encounters through three clinical settings: Acute Care, Community Living Center, and Outpatient.

The didactic curriculum includes courses in core geriatric knowledge areas offered through asynchronous learning on platforms including Medbridge Education, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Learning Center, Veteran Health Administration (VHA) Talent Management System, and VHA TRAIN Learning Network.

The curriculum is designed to ensure congruency between clinical and didactic components with repeated exposure and practice opportunities as well. The program observes and follows ABPTRFE Quality Standards requirements, such as residency program clinical hours of no less than 1,500 hours, 300 educational hours ,and 150 hours or more of 1:1 mentoring provided throughout the program.

Program Outcomes

Graduation Rate: Pending

ABPTS Board Exam Pass Rate: Pending

How To Apply

Admission Requirements

Must be a U.S. citizen

Either a licensed physical therapist within one of the 50 U.S. states -OR- a doctoral student from a CAPTE accredited physical therapy program who is eligible for licensure and graduates prior to commencement of the program. The applicant must obtain a state license during the first testing cycle following program initiation. Failure to pass the license examination will require the applicant to terminate the program

Able to comply with VAGLAHS employment requirements

Application Process

Interested applicants may submit the following requirements to the Program Director via email:

Official Physical Therapy School Transcripts

Letter of Intent

Curriculum Vitae or Resume

2 Professional Letters of Recommendation

For additional information or questions please contact: