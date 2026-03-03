Skip to Content

Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program

The VAGLAHS offers a 12-month post-professional residency program in Geriatric Physical Therapy for licensed physical therapists.

VAGLAHS serves the largest number of Veterans above the age of 65 in the United States and is becoming a leader in age-friendly care. The program offers didactic instruction in advanced topics related to geriatrics, comprehensive mentorship during clinical training, and participation in several educational opportunities to help residents advance their development as a clinical specialist in geriatric physical therapy. Residents will learn to manage a geriatric caseload across multiple care settings including: acute, outpatient, and skilled nursing (community living center). While enrolled, the resident is considered a full-time employee of the VAGLAHS inclusive of salary and benefits. 

Mission statement

To provide advanced education and high-quality mentorship in the area of geriatric physical therapy to physical therapists in order to develop them into clinical specialists dedicated to providing evidence-informed, patient-centered, and specialist-level of care to the aging Veterans that they serve.

Program Goals

  • To support the mission of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services department at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, by elevating the quality of Geriatric Physical Therapy, consistent with specialist behaviors.
  • To maintain ABPTRFE accreditation as a geriatric physical therapy residency program.
  • To graduate residents who can deliver high quality, evidence-informed, and comprehensive care for the aging Veteran
  • To prepare program graduates to pursue American Board of Physical Therapy Specialty certification as a Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS)
  • To maintain viability and sustainability as a geriatric physical therapy program within the Department of Veterans Affairs
  • To provide a high quality learning experience through comprehensive mentoring and educational opportunities

Curriculum

The program is centered on mentored clinical practice. Resident’s will receive 200+ hours of 1:1 mentoring as they lead patient encounters through three clinical settings: Acute Care, Community Living Center, and Outpatient. 

The didactic curriculum includes courses in core geriatric knowledge areas offered through asynchronous learning on platforms including Medbridge Education, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Learning Center, Veteran Health Administration (VHA) Talent Management System, and VHA TRAIN Learning Network. 

The curriculum is designed to ensure congruency between clinical and didactic components with repeated exposure and practice opportunities as well. The program observes and follows ABPTRFE Quality Standards requirements, such as residency program clinical hours of no less than 1,500 hours, 300 educational hours ,and 150 hours or more of 1:1 mentoring provided throughout the program.

Program Outcomes

Graduation Rate: Pending

ABPTS Board Exam Pass Rate: Pending 

How To Apply

Admission Requirements

  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • Either a licensed physical therapist within one of the 50 U.S. states -OR- a doctoral student from a CAPTE accredited physical therapy program who is eligible for licensure and graduates prior to commencement of the program. The applicant must obtain a state license during the first testing cycle following program initiation. Failure to pass the license examination will require the applicant to terminate the program
  • Able to comply with VAGLAHS employment requirements

Application Process

Interested applicants may submit the following requirements to the Program Director via email:

  • Official Physical Therapy School Transcripts
  • Letter of Intent
  • Curriculum Vitae or Resume
  • 2 Professional Letters of Recommendation

Contact

For additional information or questions please contact: 

Nikko Mendoza PT, DPT, GCS

Program Director

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Email: nikko.mendoza@va.gov

Financial Fact Sheet 

Note: The original ABPTRFE Financial Fact is a fillable document. However, that format does not comply with Section 508.  Therefore, the format of the Financial Fact Sheet has been adapted on this website to make the content Section 508 Compliant under Federal Law. All content from the original document as published by ABPTRFE are upheld below.

For clarity, while this program does not provide payments towards student loans, this program is a Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligible site under the federal government.

The program will disclose any financial assistance provided to participants enrolling.

Type of Financial Assistance Total Assistance for the Entire Program Notes/Examples Salary Paid by Program (if applicable) $63,051.00 Stipends or salaries provided directly by the program. Percentage Salary to a Comparable PT 62.00% Indicate the percentage of the above salary relative to that of a comparable physical therapist at the organization. Student Financial Aid $0 For tuition-based programs only; include grants, loans, or other aid. Graduate Assistantships $0 Assistantships providing financial support in exchange for work or teaching. Other Assistantships $0 Assistantships providing financial support in exchange for work or teaching Scholarships $0 Merit-based or need-based scholarships. Travel Costs/Stipends $0 Reimbursement or stipends for travel related to program requirements. Malpractice Insurance $0 Insurance coverage provided by program. ABPTS Board-Certification Examination Fees $0 Fees covered by program or offered as assistance for board exams. Other Financial Assistance $0 Any additional financial support not listed above. Total Financial Assistance $63,051 Sum of all rows above Type of Cost Total Cost for the Entire Program Notes/Examples Fees $0 Any fees. Include: CPR, EMR, APTA dues, Section/Academy dues, other professional memberships, or other program fees. Tuition (if applicable) $0 Any tuition amounts. Curriculum Costs (not included in tuition) $0 Lab materials, simulation fees, or other required coursework costs. Required Textbooks, Software, Apps $0 Costs not included in fees or tuition. Application Fees $0 Program-assessed fees beyond RF-PTCAS. Conference Registration Fees $0 Required conferences not included in fees above. Travel Costs $0 Travel for program-required activities or conferences, not included in fees above. Parking/Mass Transit Fees $0 Transportation related to program participation, not included in fees above. Mentoring Fees $0 Mentoring fees, if applicable and not included in program fees above. Malpractice Insurance $0 Required liability coverage for residents/fellows, if not included in program fees or provided by the program Other Program Costs $0 Any additional costs not captured above. Total Program Costs $0 Sum of all rows above

