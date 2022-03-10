Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency program at VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) successfully submitted an initial application for accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA) and had its first site visit in June 2019. The program was granted the maximum of 10 years accreditation, with the next APA site visit in 2029.

We have funding for one full-time, year-long postdoctoral position specializing in Primary Care-Mental Health Integration and Substance Use Disorders (PC-MHI/SUD) and one full-time position in Women’s Mental Health and Trauma. The resident in the PC-MHI/SUD position will receive year-long advanced training in psychology with emphasis areas in both PC-MHI and Substance Use Disorders (SUD), with additional elective training opportunities. The Women’s Mental Health and Trauma resident will receive advanced clinical training within LAACC Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) and the Women’s Mental Health Program (WMHP), providing assessment and evidence-based treatment to veterans with military-related PTSD (including military sexual trauma) and serving the rapidly increasing population of women and gender-diverse veterans seeking care for a range of mental health difficulties, including mood/anxiety disorders, eating disorders, sleep disorders, and emotion regulation difficulties.

The LAACC Psychology Training Program is based on the scientist-practitioner model. We believe that training is best provided through didactic training, experiential learning, and good working relationships with supervisors who can serve as models and mentors. Supervision for postdoctoral residents will be provided by licensed psychologists in each specialty area (i.e., PC-MHI/SUD/Women’s Mental Health/TRS psychologists), with possible supplemental supervision by other members of our psychology training staff.

We accept applications from qualified candidates who meet VA eligibility requirements and have interest and experience in Primary Care Mental Health and working with Substance Use Disorders. We also greatly value diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice and encourage eligible applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply.