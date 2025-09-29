Pharmacy Residency Programs
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) offers ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) accredited pharmacy residency programs that deliver advanced training, clinical and academic opportunities, and a supportive environment for growth as leaders in pharmacy. Residents benefit from faculty appointments, mentorship, teaching certificate options, and the chance to serve alongside experienced pharmacists in one of the nation’s largest VA facilities.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
- Among the nation's longest-running and most respected programs. Residents gain robust clinical experience in acute, ambulatory, and administrative areas, with flexible elective options to fit career goals.
- Abundant rotation choices and chance to personalize an Area of Focus. This program empowers residents to explore specialty interests and deepen expertise in key therapeutic domains.
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
- Manage your own chronic disease panel as part of an interdisciplinary care team. Residents serve Veterans in nationally designated HPACT clinics and primary care, developing advanced skills in medication management and patient counseling.
- Diverse experiences in women’s health, GI/liver, heart failure, cardiology, pain management, and neurology. Each resident rotates through a range of clinics and can pursue elective training in subspecialty areas of interest.
PGY2 Neurology Pharmacy Residency
- The first ASHP-accredited neurology residency in the U.S., one of only two nationwide. Residents complete specialized rotations in epilepsy, acute care neurosurgery, stroke, and seizure clinics, working closely with renowned neurology teams.
- In-depth exposure to movement disorders, neurobehavior, and headache management. The curriculum blends acute and ambulatory neurology, preparing graduates for advanced clinical practice or academic roles.
Why Choose Us?
- We prioritize hiring our own residents. Class of 2025: 6 residents hired on!
- Ample teaching/precepting opportunities with APPE and IPPE students
- Strong pharmacist-provider relationships as active healthcare team members
- Unique optional faculty appointment with USC Mann and teaching certificate
- Diverse rotations, mentorship program, and leadership opportunities
- Large, supportive resident cohort fostering lifelong friendships
Teaching and research facility at one of the largest VA’s in the nation, providing strong learning environments
How to Apply
Applications for all programs are accepted through the ASHP Resident Matching Program through the PhORCAS system. Candidates should:
- Hold a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited school
- Be a U.S. citizen and meet VA Office of Academic Affiliations requirements
- Provide transcripts, curriculum vitae, references, and a personal statement
- Apply by January 2 (11:59PM EST) via PhORCAS
Interviews are offered to qualified candidates following review. For PGY2 programs, current VA PGY1 residents can apply through the VA National Early Commitment (VANEC).
Meet Us
Federal Pharmacy Virtual Residency Showcase
- PGY2 AmCare Program: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at 9 - 10 a.m. PT (12 - 1 p.m. ET)
- PGY2 Neuro Program: Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT (2 - 3 p.m. ET)
- Join Here: https://tinyurl.com/PGY2Neuro-VAGLA-Showcase
CSHP Residency Showcase
- PGY1 Program: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at 2 - 6 p.m. PT
Booth #: 56S; Seminar Conference (Chula Vista, CA)
PGY1 Virtual Open House
- Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at 2:30 - 4 p.m. PT
- Join Here: https://tinyurl.com/VAGLA-OpenHouse2025
- Interest Form: https://tinyurl.com/VAGLAOpenHouseInterestForm2025
- Please be prepared to turn on your camera!
ASHP Residency Showcase
- PGY1, PGY2 AmCare, PGY2 Neuro: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 at 1 - 4 p.m. PT
- Booth #: 6535; Midyear Conference (Las Vegas, NV)
ASHP Virtual Residency Showcase
- PGY1, PGY2 AmCare, PGY2 Neuro: Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 1 - 2 p.m. PT
- Join Here: https://tinyurl.com/VAGLA-VirtualShowcase2025
USC Mann Residency Virtual Open House
- PGY1, PGY2 AmCare, PGY2 Neuro: December (TBD)
- USC’s Website: https://mann.usc.edu/program/residency-program/
Contact Us
For a pdf version of the Pharmacy Residency Program brochure, please email Amy.Cangemi@va.gov.
For questions, details, or to hear from past and current residents, please contact vaglaresidency@gmail.com or:
Amy Cangemi Pharm.D.
Pharmacy Residency & Education Program Manager
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: Amy.Cangemi@va.gov
Jenna Kawamoto Pharm.D., BCACP
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: Jenna.Kawamoto2@va.gov
Jin Suh Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY2 Neurology Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: Hyojin.Suh@va.gov