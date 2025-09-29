Pharmacy Residency Programs

PGY2 Neurology Pharmacy Residency

The first ASHP-accredited neurology residency in the U.S., one of only two nationwide. Residents complete specialized rotations in epilepsy, acute care neurosurgery, stroke, and seizure clinics, working closely with renowned neurology teams.

In-depth exposure to movement disorders, neurobehavior, and headache management. The curriculum blends acute and ambulatory neurology, preparing graduates for advanced clinical practice or academic roles.

Why Choose Us?

We prioritize hiring our own residents. Class of 2025: 6 residents hired on!

Ample teaching/precepting opportunities with APPE and IPPE students

Strong pharmacist-provider relationships as active healthcare team members

Unique optional faculty appointment with USC Mann and teaching certificate

Diverse rotations, mentorship program, and leadership opportunities

Large, supportive resident cohort fostering lifelong friendships

Teaching and research facility at one of the largest VA’s in the nation, providing strong learning environments

How to Apply

Applications for all programs are accepted through the ASHP Resident Matching Program through the PhORCAS system. Candidates should:

Hold a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited school

Be a U.S. citizen and meet VA Office of Academic Affiliations requirements

Provide transcripts, curriculum vitae, references, and a personal statement

Apply by January 2 (11:59PM EST) via PhORCAS

Interviews are offered to qualified candidates following review. For PGY2 programs, current VA PGY1 residents can apply through the VA National Early Commitment (VANEC).