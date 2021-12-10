Internship Program

The psychology doctoral internship program at VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). We have been continually accredited by APA since 1977, and our most recent reaccreditation process granted us 10 years of accreditation, to be reviewed again in 2028.

VA LAACC is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), along with VA West Los Angeles Healthcare Center and VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center. VAGLAHS is one of the largest healthcare systems within the VA. Our clinic is an ambulatory care facility located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles that provides comprehensive medical and mental health services to its diverse veteran population. We offer generalist training in a variety of different clinics as outlined in our program brochure. The VA LAACC training program is funded to support 4 full-time internship positions for the 2022-2023 training year. We accept applications from qualified students who meet VA eligibility requirements, have completed their dissertation proposal, and have obtained our minimum intervention and assessment hours. We greatly value diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and encourage eligible internship applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply.