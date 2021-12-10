Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC)
Learn about internship and fellowship opportunities at VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC).
Internship Program
The psychology doctoral internship program at VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). We have been continually accredited by APA since 1977, and our most recent reaccreditation process granted us 10 years of accreditation, to be reviewed again in 2028.
VA LAACC is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), along with VA West Los Angeles Healthcare Center and VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center. VAGLAHS is one of the largest healthcare systems within the VA. Our clinic is an ambulatory care facility located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles that provides comprehensive medical and mental health services to its diverse veteran population. We offer generalist training in a variety of different clinics as outlined in our program brochure. The VA LAACC training program is funded to support 4 full-time internship positions for the 2022-2023 training year. We accept applications from qualified students who meet VA eligibility requirements, have completed their dissertation proposal, and have obtained our minimum intervention and assessment hours. We greatly value diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and encourage eligible internship applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The postdoctoral residency program at VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) successfully submitted an initial application for accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA) and had its first site visit in June 2019. The program was granted the maximum of 10 years accreditation, with the next APA site visit in 2029.
We have permanent funding for one full-time, year-long postdoctoral position specializing in Primary Care-Mental Health Integration and Substance Use Disorders (PCMHI/SUD). The selected resident in this position will receive year-long advanced training in psychology with emphasis areas in both PC-MHI and SUDs, with additional elective training opportunities. Supervision for the postdoctoral resident will be provided through the three PC-MHI psychologists on staff and the psychologist who directs the Addictive Behaviors Clinic, with possible supplemental supervision by other members of our psychology training staff.
We accept applications from qualified candidates who meet VA eligibility requirements and have interest and experience in Primary Care Mental Health and working with Substance Use Disorders. We also greatly value diversity, and encourage eligible applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Kimberly Newsom Ph.D.
Director, Psychology Training
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 213-253-2677 ext. 24837
Email: Kimberly.Newsom@va.gov