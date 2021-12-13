Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

The postdoctoral residency program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028. Prior to the start of residency, a candidate must have obtained a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a graduate program approved by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed. The applicant may have a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and have successfully completed a re-specialization program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that is APA or CPA accredited. The applicant is expected to have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. We currently offer TWO permanently funded postdoctoral residency positions: one in Trauma and one in Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavioral Medicine (PCMHI/B-Med). We will be requesting temporary funding for an additional position in a general Mental Health Clinic and Women’s Health Clinic (MHC/WHC) position for the 2020-2021 training year. We will announce this additional position in this emphasis area once confirmed and list all available positions in the Universal Psychology Postdoctoral Directory (UPPD). We also welcome any interested applicants to contact the training director to inquire about availability.

We are seeking residency applicants with strong skills in intervention, assessment, consultation, program development, and program evaluation activities. Our selection criteria focus on background training, clinical experiences, and the perceived fit between the applicant’s goals and the objectives of the training programs. The Psychology Department at Sepulveda is committed to expanding the diversity characteristics of our staff and training programs; qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.