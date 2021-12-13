West Los Angeles Healthcare Center
Learn about internship and fellowship opportunities at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles.
Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our next site visit will be during the academic year 2027.
Applications for full-time internship positions will be accepted from doctoral students who are enrolled at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Per VA policy, funded trainees must be U.S. citizens. Please see our eligibility page for additional VA eligibility requirements. Applicants must be in good standing, have completed all coursework, and been approved for internship status by the graduate program training director. The training program is funded to support eight full-time internship positions, three of which are designated for trainees who will spend six months on rotations in Geropsychology. Applicants should have acquired a minimum of 400 hours of supervised direct intervention and 100 hours of assessment experience at the time of application.
The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is located in one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation and serves U.S. military Veterans who represent a mixture of ethnic, cultural, and individual diversity. Our internship program values individual and cultural diversity and strongly encourages qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply. In keeping with our commitment to diversity, we seek an internship class that represents a wide range of backgrounds, interests, talents and life experiences.
Stephanie Cardoos Ph.D.
Director, Psychology Training
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711 ext. 48210
Email: Stephanie.Cardoos@va.gov
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
For the 2022-2023 training year, the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center will be recruiting for six (6) one-year postdoctoral residency positions in Clinical Psychology with emphasis area training described below. Applicants are required to have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA-accredited graduate program in either Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or from a PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Per VA policy, all funded trainees must be U.S. citizens. Also, for additional VA eligibility requirements, please see our eligibility page.
These full-time (2080 hours over 12 months) residency positions offer emphasis area training in: Health Psychology, Trauma Psychology, Interprofessional Integrative Health (two positions), Substance Use Disorders/Homeless Mental Health, and Geropsychology. We seek applicants with strong skills in intervention, assessment, and consultation and our selection criteria focus on prior training/clinical experience and the perceived fit between applicant’s goals and training program objectives. Our postdoctoral program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and received 10-year accreditation from the APA Commission on Accreditation for both our Clinical Psychology and our Clinical Neuropsychology programs with next site visit due in 2028.
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
For the 2022-2023/4 training year, West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center will be recruiting for two postdoctoral residency positions in Clinical Neuropsychology.
These full-time residency positions offer specialty training in Clinical Neuropsychology over the course of two years (4160 hours). Two positions will be available in 2022; these include: 1. General Neuropsychology, 2. TBI/Rehab Neuropsychology (our third position, in Geriatric Neuropsychology is NOT open in 2022). We seek applicants with a solid breadth and quality of prior general clinical training, specialized training in clinical neuropsychology, and who can articulate a good fit between their professional goals and program training experiences. Successful candidates typically have substantial academic and clinical experience in neuropsychology and will usually have completed doctoral and internship training that meets Houston Conference guidelines in Clinical Neuropsychology. Our program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and part of a multi-practice Psychology Postdoctoral Residency program that received the maximum 10-year accreditation from APA Commission on Accreditation for both our Clinical Psychology and Clinical Neuropsychology (specialty accreditation) programs with next site visit due in 2028.
Steve Castellon Ph.D.
Director, Psychology Residency Training
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711 ext. 53597
Email: Steve.Castellon@va.gov