West Los Angeles Healthcare Center

Internship Program

The doctoral internship at the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our next site visit will be during the academic year 2027.

Applications for full-time internship positions will be accepted from doctoral students who are enrolled at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Per VA policy, funded trainees must be U.S. citizens. Please see our eligibility page for additional VA eligibility requirements. Applicants must be in good standing, have completed all coursework, and been approved for internship status by the graduate program training director. The training program is funded to support eight full-time internship positions, three of which are designated for trainees who will spend six months on rotations in Geropsychology. Applicants should have acquired a minimum of 400 hours of supervised direct intervention and 100 hours of assessment experience at the time of application.

The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is located in one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation and serves U.S. military Veterans who represent a mixture of ethnic, cultural, and individual diversity. Our internship program values individual and cultural diversity and strongly encourages qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply. In keeping with our commitment to diversity, we seek an internship class that represents a wide range of backgrounds, interests, talents and life experiences.