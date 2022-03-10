Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Learn about internship and fellowship opportunities at Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.
Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during the academic year 2023. We currently offer six fully-funded general internship positions. According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or at a Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify that he or she approves and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. To be considered, internship applicants must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 400 direct contact hours in intervention and 80 hours in assessment by the application date. The Psychology Department at Sepulveda is committed to expanding the diversity characteristics of our staff and training programs; qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The postdoctoral residency program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028. Prior to the start of residency, a candidate must have obtained a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a graduate program approved by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed. The applicant may have a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and have successfully completed a re-specialization program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that is APA or CPA accredited. The applicant is expected to have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. We currently offer TWO permanently funded postdoctoral residency positions: one in Trauma and one in Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavioral Medicine (PCMHI/B-Med). We will be requesting temporary funding for an additional position in a general Mental Health Clinic and Women’s Health Clinic (MHC/WHC) position for the 2020-2021 training year. We will announce this additional position in this emphasis area once confirmed and list all available positions in the Universal Psychology Postdoctoral Directory (UPPD). We also welcome any interested applicants to contact the training director to inquire about availability.
We are seeking residency applicants with strong skills in intervention, assessment, consultation, program development, and program evaluation activities. Our selection criteria focus on background training, clinical experiences, and the perceived fit between the applicant’s goals and the objectives of the training programs. The Psychology Department at Sepulveda is committed to expanding the diversity characteristics of our staff and training programs; qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
Alexis D. Kulick Ph.D., ABPP
Director, Psychology Training
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 818-891-7711 ext. 32734
Email: Alexis.Kulick@va.gov