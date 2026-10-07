Green Bay Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
1600 South Ashland Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Please call 920-435-5650 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Non-traditional hours are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The main entrance is marked "Vet Center."
We have a large well-lit parking area. You can park in any available space.
To access our Vet Center you can use Green Bay Metro. There's a bus stop right outside of our building at the intersection of Liberty Street and South Ashland Avenue.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Receive a call or letter from the Vet Center?
Recently separated from the service or did you complete your IRR time? Please give us a call so we can go over services we can provide or answer questions you may have. Please call
Legacy Vets United
All Eras, One Mission: Standing Together, Serving Each Other. Every Second Friday of Every Month. 9:00am - 11:00am. OPEN GROUP - In Person or Vitrual. Ask your counselor about participating. If you would like to RSVP call
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have a licensed marriage and family therapist to meet your needs. We specialize in therapies such as these:
- Gottman Method
- Family Systems
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
We offer a PTSD 101 for Family and Friends: A Support and Education Workshop to family members for active Vet Center clients.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your Service Member died while serving our country, was a Reservist or members of the National Guard who die while on duty, and to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death if the death was unexpected or occurred while the eligible individual was receiving hospice or similar care; or veterans and service members who die by suicide, to assist families in coping with the effects of suicide.
Read more about Gold Star families
We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration to help you navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Check out VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community. Care at our center includes the following:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Support with adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or leaving the military
- Social support and activity engagement
- Anger management
- Anxiety and stress management
We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
Our current groups available include the following:
- Vets Helping Vets
- Fellowship groups
- Era-specific Veteran groups
- Recreational gardening group
- Spouse support groups
All groups require a referral to join. Please call for more information.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Most of our team are Veterans who understand military culture. We're here to support you in your healing process. We have male and female counselors available based on your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We’ll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Our counselors specialize in the treatment of PTSD. We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
Our current groups available are the following:
- Vets Helping Vets
- Fellowship groups
- Era-specific Veteran groups
- Recreational gardening group
- Spouse/Significant Other support groups
All groups require a referral to join. Please call for more information.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as these:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Help with understanding your VA education benefits
- Help with housing and home loans
- Learning about and getting connected with VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work closely with and provide referrals to these organizations:
- Green Bay VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
- Milwaukee VA Medical Center
- Willow Creek Behavioral Health
- Rogers Behavioral Health
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We work closely with our VA Suicide Prevention Coordinators along with local suicide prevention coalitions and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to support suicide prevention and awareness in the surrounding areas.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
County Veterans Service Offices (click link to find your CVSO)
The County Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin (CVSO) is an organization of professional Veterans advocates. In Wisconsin the County Veterans Service Officer plays a critical role in the Veteran's advocacy system and is often the initial contact in the community for Veteran’s services. Through the County Veterans Service Officer the Association is committed to Wisconsin counties to provide a vital and efficient system of services and advocacy to Veterans, their dependents, and survivors.
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs - Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect you with benefits, services, and programs that support you.
A Representative from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs – Veteran Outreach and Recovery Program (VORP) is on-site weekly on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to help any Veterans that may need case management and connection to community services. Call Josh to set up an appointment at
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs. We collaborate with partners to support our Veteran community.
Some of our partners include the following:
- Local businesses and governments
- Aging and Disability Resource Center
- County Veterans Service Offices
- Local first responders
- The National Guard, Reserve, and active duty units
- Colleges and universities in our local community
- Brown County Community Gardens (Veterans Garden)
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Give us a call for more information at 920-435-5650.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We want to make counseling convenient for you. We use virtual platforms such as WebEx and VA Videoconnect. If you can’t make it to the Green Bay Vet Center because of a hectic schedule, daunting traffic, or another reason, we can schedule a telehealth appointment with you. You can join individual or group counseling by grabbing your smartphone or laptop, having an internet connection, and finding a private location. We'll be there for you!
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.