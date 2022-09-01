Green Bay Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Green Bay Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Please call 920-435-5650 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Non-traditional hours are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The main entrance is marked "Vet Center."
We have a large well-lit parking area. You can park in any available space.
To access our Vet Center you can use Green Bay Metro. There's a bus stop right outside of our building at the intersection of Liberty Street and South Ashland Avenue.
In the spotlight at Green Bay Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Learn how we’re bringing Vet Center services to a community near you
We have a long history of providing expert treatment and support to Veterans in the community. Outreach and our Mobile Vet Center are an integral part of this. Call our office at 920-435-5650 for more information.
VA claims assistance
A representative from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is on-site weekly to help with VA claims on Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Josh to schedule an appointment at 608-590-8141.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have a licensed marriage and family therapist to meet your needs. We specialize in therapies such as these:
- Gottman Method
- Family Systems
We also have a spouse support group that meets every other week. You'll need a referral from your counselor to join.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty and to family members of Veterans who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death.
Read more about Gold Star families
We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration to help you navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Check out VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community. Care at our center includes the following:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Support with adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or leaving the military
- Social support and activity engagement
- Anger management
- Anxiety and stress management
We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR)
Our current groups available include the following:
- Vets Helping Vets
- Fellowship groups
- Era-specific Veteran groups
- Recreational gardening group
- Spouse support groups
All groups require a referral to join. Please call for more information.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Most of our team are Veterans who understand military culture. We're here to support you in your healing process. We have male and female counselors available based on your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We’ll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage and we provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Our counselors specialize in the treatment of PTSD. We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR)
Our current groups available are the following:
- Vets Helping Vets
- Fellowship groups
- Era-specific Veteran groups
- Recreational gardening group
- Spouse support groups
All groups require a referral to join. Please call for more information.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as these:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Help with understanding your VA education benefits
- Help with housing and home loans
- Learning about and getting connected with VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work closely with and provide referrals to these organizations:
- Green Bay VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
- Milwaukee VA Medical Center
- Willow Creek Behavioral Health
- Rogers Behavioral Health
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We work closely with our VA Suicide Prevention Coordinators along with local suicide prevention coalitions and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to support suicide prevention and awareness in the surrounding areas.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect you with benefits, services, and programs that support you.
A representative from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is on-site weekly to help with VA claims on Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Josh to set up an appointment at 608-590-8141.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs. We collaborate with partners to support our Veteran community.
Some of our partners include the following:
- Local businesses and governments
- Aging and Disability Resource Center
- County Veterans Service Offices
- Local first responders
- The National Guard, Reserve, and active duty units
- Colleges and universities in our local community
- Brown County Community Gardens (Veterans Garden)
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Give us a call for more information at 920-435-5650.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We want to make counseling convenient for you. We use virtual platforms such as WebEx and VA Videoconnect. If you can’t make it to the Green Bay Vet Center because of a hectic schedule, daunting traffic, or another reason, we can schedule a telehealth appointment with you. You can join individual or group counseling by grabbing your smartphone or laptop, having an internet connection, and finding a private location. We'll be there for you!
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.