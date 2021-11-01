Greenville, NC Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Greenville, NC Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 252-355-7920 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Greenville Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well-lit parking area. Please feel free to park in any available space.
We are located in Suite 100 to the right upon entrance.
Accessible parking and entrance to Vet Center are available for those with mobility issues.
Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) allows Veterans to travel for free with VA medical card or military ID. The bus stop is across the street at Carolina Children’s Heart Specialists. View GREAT schedules and transit maps.
Pitt Area Transit (PATS) is available for travel to appointments for a fee. Find out about scheduling transportation with PATS.
In the spotlight at Greenville, NC Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Mr. Chess is back!
"Mr. Chess" from The Pitt County Knights chess club is back at the Greenville Vet Center. Chess improves memory, teaches patience, prevents Alzheimer's, and calms aggressive people. Please contact Stan Tucker on slot availability.
Empowered Women, Empower Women!
Share life stressors, courageous challenges and accomplishments. Learn to manage stress, cope with thoughts, set healthy boundaries, improve relationships, and practice self care and self compassion. Call us for more information.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Greenville Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Greenville Vet Center provides evidence- based treatment in forms of
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Exposure Therapy
- Motivational Interviewing
- Power Breath Meditation
- Guided Meditation
- Emotional Freedom technique (EFT/”Tapping”)
- Guided Imagery.
Greenville Vet Center groups are open to all and a majority of our staff are combat Veterans themselves.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Greenville Vet Center provides care to both male and female Veterans and are open to all experiencing traumas.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Greenville Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
Evidence -based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy
- Emotional Freedom Technique
- Exposure Therapy
- Motivational Interviewing,
- Power Breath Meditation
- Guided Meditation
- Emotional Freedom technique (EFT/” Tapping”)
- Guided Imagery
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Greenville Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Greenville Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Greenville Vet Center can direct Veterans to the VA Medical Center Substance Use Disorder Treatment program (SUD standard outpatient clinic) within the Durham VA Medical Center.
We refer within the VA and local community to assist Veterans with addiction and substance abuse concerns.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Greenville Vet Center collaborates with local Durham VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Coordinator to provide services and address the needs of our veterans.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Greenville Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other form
- Understanding your VA education benefits
Greenville Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and to others who can help with the readjustment process.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Greenville Vet Center partners with the Army National Guard and Reserve units as well as state and local law enforcement.
We help local organizations understand how they can collaborate to benefit Veterans and the entire community.
Greenville Vet Center highlights their work educating local law enforcement through Community Intervention Training (CIT) on the factors impacting Veterans involved with the justice system.
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.