Guam Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We've closed our Vet Center at this time for the safety of you and our staff. We're conducting all appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at
400 Route 8
Suite 301
Maite, GU 96910-5172
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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- First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Please call
to schedule an appointment with one of our clinicians.
- Non-traditional hours are available.
Cost: Free
- Park anywhere on the first floor.
- 1 hour and Vet Center Reserved parking are available in the basement.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Guam Regional Transit Authority (GRTA) conducts stops at the GOVGUAM RETIREMENT BUILDING in Maite, just walking distance from the Guam Vet Center. See their website for transit schedule.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Music Call
Showcase your musical talents with instruments, DJ controls or your very own voice. Showtime every Friday 1200-1400.
Guam Vet Center Fishing Events
May 16, July 18, & October 17, 2026. Bring your rod and reels for some fishing. Locations will be posted week of the event.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Guam Vet Center has licensed behavioral health professionals who can provide services, including:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others.
- Couples counseling.
- Family Caregiver Support Group is peer support addressing unique experiences and needs of primary caregivers for Veterans enrolled at the Guam Vet Center. Groups are on Wednesdays at 1130 - 1230.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Guam Vet Center offers counseling and other support, such as
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved on during active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Guam Vet Center offers individual and group counseling:
- Vietnam Veterans group
- Iraq/Afghanistan group
- Outdoor Peer engagement activities
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
- Life Skills. An open discussion where Veterans can share resources and provide peer support with life skills. Groups times are on Mondays from 1000 to 1100. Focused on Employment for the moth of March.
- Strength at Home Helps Veterans who want to improve communications in relationships. Have experienced or used aggression in intimate relationships and are ready to take responsibilities and grow in a supportive environment. Group times are on Mondays from 1330 to 1530.
- Here and Now is a peer support group addressing the unique experiences and needs of Vietnam Veterans. Group times are on Thursdays at 1500 to 1600.
- Brave Beginnings is a supportive group therapy addressing recovery strategies, interpersonal skills and the development of healthy social networks. Group times are on Fridays at 1000 to 1100.
Our drop-in Psychoeducation Group is open to all current Vet Center clients.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Open to all Veterans seeking to improve their physical, psychological, emotional, and spiritual health. Second Monday of the Month 1400 to 1500
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Peer support addressing the unique experiences and needs of Women Veterans.
Every Wednesday at 1530 - 1630.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Guam Vet Center has a specially trained counselors on staff to support your needs and can facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Guam Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Referral for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.