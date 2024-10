When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: 790 Veterans Way Pensacola, FL Cost: Free





Women Veterans, join your Women Veteran Program team for a "Ladies Night Out" at our Joint Ambulatory Care Center in Pensacola, Fla.

This event highlights women Veterans and supporting the fight against breast cancer.

Join us for food, music, massages and fun!

