Ladies Night Out at Pensacola VA Clinic

Ladies Night Out – Celebrating Women Veterans!

Join us for a special evening dedicated to Women Veterans — filled with great food, entertainment, connection, and important health resources tailored just for you!

October 1, 2026

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC), 790 Veterans Way, Pensacola, FL

Enjoy delicious refreshments -- Connect with fellow Women Veterans -- Explore VA Women’s Health resources -- Celebrate community & wellness

This public event is hosted by the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Women Veterans Program.

Photos and video will be taken; please let staff know if you prefer not to be photographed.

Come relax, connect, and celebrate YOU.