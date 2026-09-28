Ladies Night Out at Pensacola VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT
Where:
First floor
790 Veterans Way
Pensacola, FL
Cost:
Free
Ladies Night Out – Celebrating Women Veterans!
Join us for a special evening dedicated to Women Veterans — filled with great food, entertainment, connection, and important health resources tailored just for you!
- October 1, 2026
- 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC), 790 Veterans Way, Pensacola, FL
Enjoy delicious refreshments -- Connect with fellow Women Veterans -- Explore VA Women’s Health resources -- Celebrate community & wellness
This public event is hosted by the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Women Veterans Program.
Photos and video will be taken; please let staff know if you prefer not to be photographed.
Come relax, connect, and celebrate YOU.