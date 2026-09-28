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Ladies Night Out at Pensacola VA Clinic

Poster for Ladies Night Out! Celebrating Women Veterans on Oct 1, 2026.

When:

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT

Where:

First floor

790 Veterans Way

Pensacola, FL

Cost:

Free

 Ladies Night Out – Celebrating Women Veterans! 

Join us for a special evening dedicated to Women Veterans — filled with great food, entertainment, connection, and important health resources tailored just for you!

  •  October 1, 2026
  • 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC), 790 Veterans Way, Pensacola, FL

 Enjoy delicious refreshments  -- Connect with fellow Women Veterans -- Explore VA Women’s Health resources --  Celebrate community & wellness

This public event is hosted by the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Women Veterans Program.

 Photos and video will be taken; please let staff know if you prefer not to be photographed. 

Come relax, connect, and celebrate YOU.

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