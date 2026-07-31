Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Gulf Coast health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Care Coordinator
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: victoria.ryals@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast
We promote the heal, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care