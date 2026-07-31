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Veteran Care Coordinators

VA Gulf Coast health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

Description Dr. Victoria Ryals, GCVHCS LGBTQ+ Veterans Care Coordinator

Victoria Ryals Psy.D.

Care Coordinator

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: victoria.ryals@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast

We promote the heal, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • Mental health care

 

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Gulf Coast and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Gulf Coast's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

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