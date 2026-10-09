Naval Hospital Pensacola VA Clinic

The NAS Pensacola Visitor Center is directly behind the main gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola. Arriving via South Navy Blvd., cross the bridge and get into the Visitor Lane (usually the far left). As you pass through the checkpoint, the Visitor Center building is in the median to the left.

Address: 777 Duncan Road, Pensacola, FL 32507

777 Duncan Road, Pensacola, FL 32507 Phone:

Hours: 7 am – 3 pm, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 3 pm, Saturday – Sun

Don't have access to NAS Pensacola?

If you do not access to NAS Pensacola already, you will need to get a base access pass.

Please get your base access pass at least one day before your surgery date, do not wait until the morning of your procedure if you can avoid it.

your surgery date, do not wait until the morning of your procedure if you can avoid it. Veterans with VHIC cannot escort guests on NAS Pensacola. If you will have a driver, you must get a base access pass to allow you to escort another person onto the base.

If you will have a driver, you must get a base access pass to allow you to escort another person onto the base. For questions on access, please contact the Visitor Control Center at .

What to bring to the Base Welcome Center

Be sure to bring:

Two (2) valid government-issued photo IDs (for example, driver's license or passport)

Your surgical scheduling letter that shows: Your full name The date of your surgery The procedure or appointment information

that shows:

You will show these items to the request a base access/DBIDS pass for the date of your surgery.

(If you lose your surgical letter you will need to obtain another copy to get your pass to get on base. Veterans can now go to the Lima Clinic on the second floor at the JACC ad the MAS will print the letter for you.)

What to do at the Visitor Center

Tell the base access staff you have a medical procedure at Naval Hospital Pensacola and you need a visitor pass for the surgery date.

for the surgery date. Present your valid IDs and VA surgical scheduling letter

When you get your pass, make sure to keep it with you for the day of the surgery

Important information for your driver

If someone is driving you:

Your driver must bring a valid government-issued photo ID on the day of the surgery

Base security may check the driver's ID and your pass at the gate

Note: Veterans with VHIC cannot escort guests on NAS Pensacola with just a VHIC. VHIC holders will need to get a base access pass from the Vistor Center prior to the surgical procedure date.

If you have problems getting on base