Naval Hospital Pensacola VA Clinic
We offer the opportunity for Veterans to receive outpatient surgical care on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Location and contact information
Address
6000 West Highway 98, Naval Hospital Pensacola
Pensacola, FL 32512-0001
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
At this location, we offer the following services:
- ENT procedures
- Minor Orthopedic procedures
- Ophthalmology procedures utilizing our state-of-the-art Catalys Precision Laser
The NAS Pensacola Visitor Center is directly behind the main gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola. Arriving via South Navy Blvd., cross the bridge and get into the Visitor Lane (usually the far left). As you pass through the checkpoint, the Visitor Center building is in the median to the left.
- Address: 777 Duncan Road, Pensacola, FL 32507
- Phone:
- Hours: 7 am – 3 pm, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 3 pm, Saturday – Sun
Don't have access to NAS Pensacola?
- If you do not access to NAS Pensacola already, you will need to get a base access pass.
- Please get your base access pass at least one day before your surgery date, do not wait until the morning of your procedure if you can avoid it.
- Veterans with VHIC cannot escort guests on NAS Pensacola. If you will have a driver, you must get a base access pass to allow you to escort another person onto the base.
- For questions on access, please contact the Visitor Control Center at
.
What to bring to the Base Welcome Center
Be sure to bring:
- Two (2) valid government-issued photo IDs (for example, driver's license or passport)
- Your surgical scheduling letter that shows:
- Your full name
- The date of your surgery
- The procedure or appointment information
You will show these items to the request a base access/DBIDS pass for the date of your surgery.
(If you lose your surgical letter you will need to obtain another copy to get your pass to get on base. Veterans can now go to the Lima Clinic on the second floor at the JACC ad the MAS will print the letter for you.)
What to do at the Visitor Center
- Tell the base access staff you have a medical procedure at Naval Hospital Pensacola and you need a visitor pass for the surgery date.
- Present your valid IDs and VA surgical scheduling letter
- When you get your pass, make sure to keep it with you for the day of the surgery
Important information for your driver
If someone is driving you:
- Your driver must bring a valid government-issued photo ID on the day of the surgery
- Base security may check the driver's ID and your pass at the gate
- Note: Veterans with VHIC cannot escort guests on NAS Pensacola with just a VHIC. VHIC holders will need to get a base access pass from the Vistor Center prior to the surgical procedure date.
If you have problems getting on base
- Call the VA surgery clinic at
- If you have any trouble getting a pass or getting through the gate, call us right away so we can help.
To get on base you want to use the entrance to the NEX (Commissary) located at 5600 US-98.
- Go through the first security stop. Once through the checkpoint, bare to the left until you come to the 2nd security stop.
- After you enter Corry Station you will go straight until you come to a stop sign.
- At the stop sign turn left and follow the road past the back of the JACC clinic (to your left). You will see a small sign on the right that says “Hospital.”
- Veer left through what looks like a parking lot with barricades (on the right side) toward a gate.
- Continue through a narrow gate (one way traffic, please use caution). You will see tennis courts on your left. When you come to the end of the road you will see the UCC (Urgent Care Center) directly in front of you.
- Turn left and continue around the hospital until you see the flagpole in front of the main entrance (the Quarter Deck). You will enter here.
- Park in any of the available visitor parking areas near the entrance.
Your ID and base pass may be requested when you enter the facility. You will go past the desk and see elevators on your left and right. Take these elevators to the 4th floor and you will see a reception desk directly in front of you where you will be checked in by a VA surgical schedulers.
Other services at VA Gulf Coast health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Gulf Coast VA outpatient surgical care
6000 W Highway 98
Pensacola, FL 32512
Naval Hospital Pensacola
Location will be provided when scheduled for surgery
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants