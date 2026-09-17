Biloxi and Pensacola VA Clinic Canteens Awarded for Outstanding Service as "Canteen of the Year"

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2026

Biloxi, MS - Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) recognized the Biloxi VA Medical Center Canteen and the Pensacola VA Clinic Canteen plus four other Canteens and their associates with the Canteen of the Year Award.

Canteen of the Year is an annual, results-driven award recognizing top-performing VCS Canteens that exceeded standards in customer service, operating results, inventory management, and medical center survey scores. Canteens selected for this award represent the best of the best Canteens in the nation, providing excellent experiences for Veterans at VA.

The awards for Canteen of the Year are divided into categories based on the size and scope of operations throughout VCS. This year’s winners, listed by category and including the VCS Canteen Chief for each location, are the following:

Category 1 – Dallas, TX 549 – William Cox

Category 2 – Detroit, MI 553 – Jason Knake

Category 3 – Sacramento, CA 615 – Jason Murchison

Category 4 – Biloxi, MS 520 – Joanna Cooper

Category 6 – Pensacola, FL 720 – Theresa Uber

Category 7 – Harlingen, TX 740 – Anna Marino

General Provisions

The Canteen of the Year selection process involves an in-depth evaluation of a Canteen’s operations, execution, and results. Canteens selected for this award are rated on the following areas: placement in the top 30 percent for net operating income, food safety and sanitation, retail inventory accountability, compliance with operating standards, Medical Center Director Survey results, and overall presentation and marketing of the VCS brand.

Each awarded Canteen will receive a team reception to celebrate their success, an honorary plaque for permanent display, and monetary awards for each member of the team.

About VCS

Established by Congress in 1946, Veterans Canteen Service is celebrating 80 years of providing reasonably priced merchandise and services essential to the comfort, health, and well-being of America’s Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare. VCS delivers its mission in nearly 200 VA medical centers and clinics, providing retail, café, coffee, vending, retail optical, and many other customer-facing services. As an integral part of the VA community, VCS is also a benefit for the caregivers, family members, volunteers, visitors, and VA employees who all strive to improve the Veteran experience. The 3,000 dedicated VCS employees deliver this benefit to Veterans in 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.