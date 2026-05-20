Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Biloxi, MS - Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for GCVHCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Installing larger backup electrical equipment to ensure critical areas, including radiology and laboratory spaces, remain fully powered during outages. This upgrade strengthens the facility’s resilience and helps guarantee that Veterans continue receiving safe, uninterrupted care even if the main power supply fails or is disrupted for an extended period.

Replacing and improving boilers, piping, ventilation, the fuel tank, and associated equipment that supply hot water from the boiler plant. These upgrades will enhance safety and reliability while ensuring dependable hot water and backup fuel for several campus buildings that support Veterans and staff.

“This funding allows Biloxi VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving operational continuity, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Biloxi,” said Dr. Stephanie Repasky, medical center director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: