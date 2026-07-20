Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

Biloxi, MS - Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program. The health care system received additional funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project for GCVHCS in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Expand emergency power. The project to expand emergency power at Biloxi installs a larger backup electrical equipment to ensure radiology, laboratory and other critical areas remain powered during outages. This upgrade helps maintain safe, uninterrupted care for Veterans during power failures.

The project to expand emergency power at Biloxi installs a larger backup electrical equipment to ensure radiology, laboratory and other critical areas remain powered during outages. This upgrade helps maintain safe, uninterrupted care for Veterans during power failures. Upgrade boiler plant. The mechanical systems upgrade for the Boiler Plant replaces boilers, piping, ventilation and fuel‑system components that supply hot water across the campus. The improvements increase the safety and reliability of hot water and backup fuel for buildings that serve Veterans and staff.

The mechanical systems upgrade for the Boiler Plant replaces boilers, piping, ventilation and fuel‑system components that supply hot water across the campus. The improvements increase the safety and reliability of hot water and backup fuel for buildings that serve Veterans and staff. Add second power feed. The project to install a second power feed designs an independent utility connection for the Biloxi VA Medical Center, along with the necessary supporting infrastructure. The added redundancy brings the campus into compliance and boosts reliability during power events.

The project to install a second power feed designs an independent utility connection for the Biloxi VA Medical Center, along with the necessary supporting infrastructure. The added redundancy brings the campus into compliance and boosts reliability during power events. Roof repair/replacement. Roof repairs and replacement protect aging facilities and help avoid service interruptions for outpatient care, intermediate care, chapel functions and mechanical operations.

Roof repairs and replacement protect aging facilities and help avoid service interruptions for outpatient care, intermediate care, chapel functions and mechanical operations. Replace two‑way radio system. The replacement of the two‑way radio system provides a modern communication network for VA Police, Emergency Management and Engineering staff. The upgrade resolves coverage gaps and strengthens daily operations and emergency response throughout the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

The replacement of the two‑way radio system provides a modern communication network for VA Police, Emergency Management and Engineering staff. The upgrade resolves coverage gaps and strengthens daily operations and emergency response throughout the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System. Emergency fire‑suppression piping replacement. The emergency fire‑suppression piping project replaces failed piping, valves and alarm connections. Restoring the system allows staff to safely reoccupy the building and continue providing essential Veteran services.

“This funding allows Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans across the Gulf coast,” said Ms. Rebecca Strini, Acting Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.

Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.

Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.