Creative Arts competition
Creative arts is a wonderful way to help Veterans reach their rehabilitation goals. Our annual creative arts competition recognizes the progress and recovery our Veterans make through that therapy and raises the visibility of their creative achievements.
Local Creative Arts competition
Our local competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in creative writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music.
Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.
2025 VA Gulf Coast local creative arts competition
Creative Arts Show: August 20-21, 2025
Details:
Art Viewing & Judging: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 until NOON
Music, Dance, Drama & Creative Writing: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 1:00 pm
Location: Biloxi VA Medical Center, 400 Veterans Ave, Biloxi, Mississippi, Building 17, Recreation Hall
Application Deadline: Entry forms received or postmarked by Friday, AUGUST 8, 2025
In- Person Entry Drop Off : August20 & 21
Email all entries to: GulfCoastVACreativeArts@va.gov
** You must be a Veteran enrolled receiving care at Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System to enter the local competition
Need help?
*Rec Therapist will be available in the Rec Hall on these days to assist or answer any questions: July 14, July 16, July 22 and July 24
For category listings and entry Information contact:
Aja Guice, Recreation Supervisor,
Garrett Davenport, CTRS,