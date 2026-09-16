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Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

Flu season is approaching, and we are preparing for our annual flu vaccine campaign to help protect our Veteran community. Getting your flu vaccine is the best way to defend yourself and those around you from the potentially serious complications of influenza.

Three children in superhero costumes holding a sign: "The Power to Stop the Flu Begins with You!"

Vaccination not only reduces your risk of getting sick, but also helps safeguard those who are more vulnerable to severe illness. We encourage all Veterans to take advantage of this essential preventive measure and join us in staying healthy throughout the season. VA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot yearly. The flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of the flu from person to person. 

Vaccine ClinicLocationHoursBiloxi VAMCBuilding 3, Room 1A169Mon-Fri 0800-1530Mobile VA ClinicFirst floor, Room 1A101Mon-Fri 0800-1530Pensacola JACCSecond floor, Room 2C134Mon-Fri 0800-1530Eglin VA ClinicRoom 205Mon-Fri 0800-1530Panama City Beach VA ClinicRoom 1C109Mon-Fri 0800-1530

Find the closest VA hospital or clinic near you. 


Report your outside flu vaccination to your PACT team at your next appointment or send a secure message through MyHealtheVet.

Five diverse people with text: Review the VIS before you vax.

Additional vaccination information and resources

  • Use this tool to help you learn about the flu and the flu vaccine

  • The flu (influenza) is caused by a virus that is easily spread. Learn more here.

  • This information is from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and provides information about the flu, vaccines, treatment, and factsheets

  • Learn about eligibility, participating community partners and billing information related to vaccines.

  • Click here to try the CDC's The Adult Vaccine Assessment Tool.

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