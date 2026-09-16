Influenza (flu) Vaccinations
Flu season is approaching, and we are preparing for our annual flu vaccine campaign to help protect our Veteran community. Getting your flu vaccine is the best way to defend yourself and those around you from the potentially serious complications of influenza.
Vaccination not only reduces your risk of getting sick, but also helps safeguard those who are more vulnerable to severe illness. We encourage all Veterans to take advantage of this essential preventive measure and join us in staying healthy throughout the season. VA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone six months and older get a flu shot yearly. The flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of the flu from person to person.
Find the closest VA hospital or clinic near you.
Report your outside flu vaccination to your PACT team at your next appointment or send a secure message through MyHealtheVet.