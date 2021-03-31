Prior to arriving in Biloxi, Mr. Matthews was the Director for Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Mr. Matthews prior experience includes serving as the Associate Medical Center Director for both the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, DC and the Associate Medical Center Director for the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma. In this capacity, he served as the Chief Operating Officer charged with day-to-day operations and management of the annual budget, and a number of major medical center operations including Facilities and Environmental Management Services, Human Resource Management, Fiscal, Police and Logistics services to name a few. Mr. Matthews began his VA career at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, MI, as the Chief of Supply, Processing and Distribution, and later as the Administrative Assistant to the Associate Director. He then transferred to the VA Maryland Healthcare System in Baltimore, MD, where he served as the Executive Assistant to the Associate Director. Prior to joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, he served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and received his Masters of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Management from the University of Phoenix. He is also a graduate of the 2010 Executive Career Field Career Development Program.