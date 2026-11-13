Poppy Flower Program improves dementia care, reduces falls among Veterans at Gulf Coast VA

A new person-centered dementia care initiative at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System is helping improve safety and strengthen connections between staff and Veterans living with cognitive impairment.

Known as the Poppy Flower Program, the initiative contributed to a 36% reduction in falls among Veterans with neurocognitive impairment during its first three months at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System's Community Living Center.

The program helps caregivers quickly understand what matters most to each Veteran by highlighting personal history, interests, preferences and effective communication strategies. The goal is to support more individualized, compassionate care for Veterans living with dementia and other neurocognitive disorders.

Originally developed at the Madison VA and later refined by the Durham VA Health Care System, the Poppy Flower Program was supported by the Veterans Health Administration Innovators Network and has spread across VA as a promising practice for improving dementia care and the Veteran experience.

The program centers on a simple but powerful tool: a one-page, flower-shaped profile created by Veterans, family members and staff. The profile captures a Veteran's life experiences, hobbies, preferences and communication needs. Key information is also documented in the electronic health record, allowing caregivers to build meaningful connections and tailor care to each Veteran's unique needs.

For Veterans with dementia, an unfamiliar environment can be overwhelming. A new room, a different routine or an unfamiliar face may trigger confusion, fear or anxiety, increasing the risk of falls, wandering or agitation.

While staff often learn what comforts or reassures a Veteran, that knowledge can be difficult to share across shifts and care teams. The Poppy Flower profile keeps those personal details at the bedside, where they are easily accessible to anyone providing care.

The initiative also includes dementia refresher training designed to strengthen staff knowledge, empathy and confidence in caring for Veterans with cognitive impairment. Within the first three months of implementation, 100% of Community Living Center staff completed the training.

Early results have extended beyond fall prevention. Staff members report fewer episodes of agitation and less reliance on as-needed medications. Following the program's launch, most employees surveyed said they wanted the initiative to continue or expand. Many noted that having immediate access to a Veteran's story and preferences made it easier to establish trust and provide consistent care, especially when covering unfamiliar units.

The Poppy Flower profile is designed to evolve over time. Family members and staff can add new information as they learn more about each Veteran, ensuring the profile remains current and meaningful. Rather than functioning as a checklist, the Poppy Flower serves as a bridge to conversation and connection. Whether it sparks a favorite memory, a shared interest or a moment of comfort, those interactions help honor each Veteran's life experiences and individuality, core principles of person-centered care.

As the program continues to grow, its impact can be seen in everyday moments across the Community Living Center: a Veteran who feels understood, a family member who feels heard and a caregiver who has the information needed to provide more personalized care. Those moments are helping create a safer, more supportive environment for Veterans living with dementia.