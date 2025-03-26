Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs

To apply for the residency program, please submit the following documents to: vhabilNPResidencyProgram@va.gov

Application: VA Form 10-2850D, Application for Health Professions Trainees



Personal essay: a one-page narrative describing your interest in a the PCNP or MHNP residency program at the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System. Include the following in your essay:



What professional, educational, or clinical experiences led you to choose a mental health or primary care nurse practitioner career? Please comment upon your vision and plans for your short and long-term career development and how this residency will support your career goals.

What are your aspirations for a residency program? What are the goals that you hope to accomplish during your residency at the VA? Please identify specific areas of interest and skills you want to develop increased mastery, competence, or confidence.

Please describe your qualities and strengths that will contribute positively to this inter-professional residency experience. Be specific.



Three letters of recommendation (one must come from a clinical preceptor).



Copy of your curriculum vitae.



Official transcripts from your graduate nursing programs.



American Heart Association BLS Healthcare Provider certification (this must be maintained during the entirety of the program).



Plan to apply during the application acceptance period, March 1st through April 30th annually. Applications will be accepted pending graduation and boards. These items will need to be completed prior to start of the program in August of 2025.



Prepare for an annual August start date.