Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs
The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care (GCVHS) NP Residency Program is a 12-month program for newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified nurse practitioners. NP Residents will gain comprehensive experience in Veteran-centric healthcare, collaborate with various healthcare professionals, and receive training through clinical experiences and didactic instruction.
Program details
Benefits
- Annual stipend and comprehensive benefits package: 13 vacation days, 13 sick days, 11 paid holidays, and health benefits.
- Structured, protected mentoring opportunities with continuous professional development.
- Enhancement of clinical and leadership skills across various settings.
- Veteran-centered practice environment and pathway to a rewarding career caring for Veterans.
- 2025-2026 salary: $79,783.
Requirements
- Must be a U.S. citizen.
- No prior Nurse Practitioner experience.
- Completion of the Veteran Affairs (VA) pre-employment medical examination and drug screening.
- Graduation from an accredited PMHNP, or FNP program within the last 12 months.
- National certification as a PMHNP or FNP through AANP/ANCC.
- State Nurse Practitioner licensure.
- 3 years of RN experience is required, 5 years preferred.
- Must sign a 12 month contract.
How to Apply
To apply for the residency program, please submit the following documents to: vhabilNPResidencyProgram@va.gov
- Application: VA Form 10-2850D, Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Personal essay: a one-page narrative describing your interest in a the PCNP or MHNP residency program at the Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System. Include the following in your essay:
- What professional, educational, or clinical experiences led you to choose a mental health or primary care nurse practitioner career? Please comment upon your vision and plans for your short and long-term career development and how this residency will support your career goals.
- What are your aspirations for a residency program? What are the goals that you hope to accomplish during your residency at the VA? Please identify specific areas of interest and skills you want to develop increased mastery, competence, or confidence.
- Please describe your qualities and strengths that will contribute positively to this inter-professional residency experience. Be specific.
- Three letters of recommendation (one must come from a clinical preceptor).
- Copy of your curriculum vitae.
- Official transcripts from your graduate nursing programs.
- American Heart Association BLS Healthcare Provider certification (this must be maintained during the entirety of the program).
Plan to apply during the application acceptance period, March 1st through April 30th annually. Applications will be accepted pending graduation and boards. These items will need to be completed prior to start of the program in August of 2025.
Prepare for an annual August start date.
Where to send applications
Applications should be sent as an email with attachments. Attachments can be Word or Adobe PDF file type. Place in the subject line: Applicant’s First and Last Name_Applicant NPR Program_year.
Example: Jane_Doe_Applicant MHNPR_2025 or PCNPR_2025.
Program Points of Contact
Mandy Spiers, DNP, FNP-C
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
Residency Program Director
E-mail: vhabilNPResidencyProgram@va.gov
Melissa Harkey, DNP, PMHNP-BC
Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
Residency Program Director,
E-mail: vhabilNPResidencyProgram@va.gov