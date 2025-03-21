Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System Psychology Doctoral Internship Program

In keeping with our goals, all internship training is designed to be sequential, cumulative, and graded in complexity as the year progresses to meet both the needs of the interns and community at large.



Major rotations

Each intern completes three, 4-month major rotations. Periodically, certain rotations may be mandated but none are currently planned for the 2025-2026 training year. Most rotations are chosen by interns which allows for training opportunities that will best help to meet their longer-term professional goals. Split rotations (two half-time rotations) are possible, with the prior approval of the supervisors involved and the Director of Training. Rotation offerings may vary depending on supervisory availability. The Director of Training maintains final approval on all rotation selections.

Minor rotations

Over the course of the training year, interns also participate in a 12-month minor rotation that grants additional experiences in group psychotherapy, brief assessment cases, unique individual services, long-term therapy cases, etc. The minor rotation is intended to be flexible and accommodate the needs of the major rotations so as to not exhaust the intern or detract from the major rotation experiences. Individual cases and interest in unique patient care experiences are selected in line with verbalized intern interests and case/service availability.



Special interest programs

The special interest project gives each intern the opportunity to engage in a year-long project focused on the creation of a reference, aid, group protocol, etc. The special interest project allows interns to display applied skills and knowledge towards creation of a final product that can benefit future trainees, the GCVHCS system, training faculty, psychologists, other disciplines/professionals, or patients indirectly.



Dissertation support

Although interns will be very busy with their clinical work, the training faculty encourages them to organize their professional activities, whether on-duty or off-duty, so that progress continues on their dissertation (assuming it has not already been completed). While support in completing the dissertation is available on a limited basis, it is presumed that interns have proposed their projects, collected data, and/or are in the final stages of analysis and write-up when they begin their internship year. Some dissertation topics, however, require samples that can only be obtained in settings like our Healthcare System. In the past, some interns have utilized our Veteran population to collect dissertation data. This arrangement, though, is not guaranteed to be available and would require extensive preparation in reference to IRB and the GCVHCS Research and Development Office requirements prior to initiation of the internship or very soon after initiation of the internship. We prefer that interns complete their dissertations before or during the training year, and then focus intensely on licensure and moving into postdoctoral fellowship or employment.

Additional training

Each Thursday is devoted to training seminars, group supervision, or other meetings (Grand Rounds presentations, Training Supervisors Meeting, Monthly Psychologists Meeting). Other training activities include conducting cognitive and personality assessments with Veterans, serving a term as Chief Intern, and developing and implementing self-care stratagems/skills as a means of promoting a greater work-personal care balance during the workday.

Supervision and evaluation

Supervision is an integral part of the training program and is designed to foster education, professional competence, personal and professional growth, ethical responsibility, and personal integrity. At the beginning of the internship year, the goals of supervision, process of supervision, and characteristics of good supervisors and supervisees are reviewed. Outlines of this information are provided for each intern to reference during the training year. Supervisors are licensed psychologists who share their knowledge and expertise, model technique and professional behavior, and encourage interns to develop generalist skills using a variety of assessment-diagnostic, intervention, treatment team consultation, and research methods. Interns are expected to apply critical thinking and contemporary, empirically based skills to professional, legal, and ethical issues related to the practice of psychology. Interns receive a minimum 4 hours of licensed supervision per week, at least two of which are provided through individual supervision. The remaining supervision hours occur through extra individual or group supervision, including the weekly Group Supervision meeting with training leadership. Additional supervision may likely occur through other scheduled or unscheduled and formal or informal supervision contacts and sessions.

Specific rotation activity goals and objectives are communicated to interns in writing at the onset of each rotation activity. Faculty supervisors meet monthly to discuss the progress of interns toward meeting these goals and objectives. At mid-rotation, supervisors and interns are prompted to exchange feedback on the rotation experience and review goals and objectives. Patient and hospital staff feedback are reviewed and integrated into the evaluation of intern progress. At the end of each rotation, interns and their primary supervisor(s) complete formal, written competency evaluations that are forwarded to the Director of Training (DOT). The information in these evaluations is used by the DOT to provide ongoing feedback to interns, supervisors, and academic training directors. Successful completion of relevant rotations, seminars, and general activity objectives constitute exit criteria for completion of the program.



Problem issues and due process resolution

Normally, problematic behavior or less than satisfactory performance is resolved by the intern and the rotation supervisor. In rare instances, formally amending the intern’s training plan is necessary. We have a written due process document which details policies and procedures that are implemented in these cases. The procedures for handling grievances are designed to protect the rights of the student, the supervisor and the training program.



Required hours and holidays

There are 11 Federal Holidays throughout the year and interns accrue 104 hours of Annual Leave and 104 hours of Sick Leave as Federal Employees, over the course of the training year. In order to certify the 2080 hour per year requirement of most states and account for time off on holidays and use of Leave, interns are required to obtain and document an average of 45 hours of work per week.