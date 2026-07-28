Hampton VA Healthcare System Tele-Town Hall

Dear Veterans,



We invite you to join our upcoming Veteran Tele‑Townhall focused on supporting those who receive their care through the Chesapeake Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). This session is designed to provide clear updates, answer your questions, and strengthen communication between you and our Hampton VA Health Care System leadership team.

During the Tele‑Townhall, we will:

• Share important updates about services and access at the Chesapeake CBOC

• Discuss ongoing improvements to enhance your care experience

• Provide information on programs, resources, and support available to you

• Address your questions live to ensure your voice is heard

Your participation is vital. We strive to ensure you receive timely, veteran‑centered care, and these conversations help us continue improving our services.

We look forward to connecting with you and hearing your feedback.

Respectfully,

Shane M. Soto

Interim Executive Director

Hampton VA Healthcare System



