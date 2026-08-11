Hampton VA Healthcare System Tele-Tonw Hall
HVAHCS Tele-Town Hall
When:
Mon. Aug 31, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Portsmouth Clinic Veterans,
We invite you to join our upcoming Veteran Tele Townhall focused on supporting those who receive their care through the Portsmouth Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). This session is designed to provide clear updates, answer your questions, and strengthen communication between you and our Hampton VA Health Care System leadership team.
During the Tele Townhall, we will:
• Share important updates about services and access at the Portsmouth CBOC
• Discuss ongoing improvements to enhance your care experience
• Provide information on programs, resources, and support available to you
• Address your questions live to ensure your voice is heard
Your participation is vital. We strive to ensure you receive timely, veteran centered care, and these conversations help us continue improving our services.
We look forward to connecting with you and hearing your feedback.
Respectfully,
Shane M. Soto
Interim Executive Director
Hampton VA Healthcare System
Ways to join:
Join from the meeting link
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m20c10932b65baf0ea5829c2eb38330d9
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 2
Meeting password: WMnR9kEm@34
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+14043971596,,28258511215## USA Toll Number
Join by phone
Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions
Join from a video system or application
Dial 28258511215@veteransaffairs.webex.com
You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone for non-VA Staff
For internal VA video conferencing systems
Dial 9500 and enter your meeting number at the prompt