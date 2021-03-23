Hampton VA Medical Center – campus map

Directions

From Richmond, Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton

Follow I-64 East to Exit 268. At the stoplight, turn right (Mallory Street) which becomes Franklin Blvd. and follow the road.

From Suffolk (James River Bridge)

Follow Mercury Boulevard (Route 258) to Interstate 64. Take Interstate 64 East to exit 268. At the stoplight, turn right (Mallory Street) which becomes Franklin Blvd. and follow the road.

From Portsmouth (Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel)

Remain on 664 to Interstate 64,. Take Interstate 64 East to exit 268. At the stoplight, turn right (Mallory Street) which becomes Franklin Blvd. and follow the road.

From Norfolk, Virginia Beach Chesapeake (Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel)

Take Interstate 64 West through the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel to Exit 268. At the stoplight, turn right (Mallory Street) which becomes Franklin Blvd. and follow the road.

From Eastern Shore (Using the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel)

Follow North Hampton Boulevard to Interstate 64. take Interstate 64 West through the Hampton Roads Tunnel to Exit 268. At the stoplight, turn right (Mallory Street) which becomes Franklin Blvd and follow the road.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

100 Emancipation Drive

Hampton, VA 23667-0001

Intersection:

Emancipation Drive and Averill Avenue

Coordinates:

37°0'53.49"N 76°19'58.80"W