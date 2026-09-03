Western Branch VA Clinic
Western Branch Clinic provides a full range of outpatient services for Veterans in the Chesapeake and the surrounding area. The Clinic provides Veterans with Primary Care, Mental Health, Radiology, Laboratory and Pharmacy needs.
Location and contact information
Address
2508 Chesapeake Square Ring Road
Chesapeake, VA 23321-2187
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed