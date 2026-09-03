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Western Branch VA Clinic

Western Branch Clinic provides a full range of outpatient services for Veterans in the Chesapeake and the surrounding area. The Clinic provides Veterans with Primary Care, Mental Health, Radiology, Laboratory and Pharmacy needs.

Location and contact information

Address

2508 Chesapeake Square Ring Road
Chesapeake, VA 23321-2187

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Modern building with large windows and gray entrance.

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