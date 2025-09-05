Hampton VA Health Care System receives high scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 5, 2025

Hampton, VA - Hampton VA Health Care System announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Hampton VA has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include implementation of daily tiered huddles across the enterprise, conducting watch-list huddles on at-risk Veterans in the Community Living Center, implementation of structured and standardized shift reporting for handoff communication, enhanced leader rounding, and establishment of the Quality Assurance Performance Initiative (QAPI) Committee.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Hampton VA Health Care System provides,” said Interim Executive Director of Hampton VA Healthcare System, Michael W. Harper. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Hampton VA Health Care System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

