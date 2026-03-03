Hampton VA Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 18, 2026

Hampton, VA - Hampton – Hampton VA Healthcare System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Hampton VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 in design phase are:

Renovate bathrooms various locations (Geriatric Extended Care & others).

Renovate Building 135.

Campus Streets and Walkways Lighting Improvements.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable Hampton VA to achieve that goal,” said Dr. Sharee Taylor, Interim Executive Director. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact John Rogers at john.rogers12@va.gov or 757- .