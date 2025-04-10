VA OPENS NEW MULTI- SPECIALTY COMMUNITY BASED OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA

PRESS RELEASE

April 10, 2025

Chesapeake , VA — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is set to open a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

This new facility will cover an area of 196,000 square feet and be located at 70 Knells Ridge Road, Chesapeake, VA, 23320.

Expanding Veteran Care and Services

The North Battlefield MS CBOC will provide a full spectrum of essential medical services, including:

Primary care

Mental health services

Diagnostic imaging & laboratory services

Prosthetics

Dental care and a full-service pharmacy

This state-of-the-art facility is part of VA’s efforts to enhance access to care for Veterans, particularly in the Tidewater region of Virginia, which has the fastest-growing Veteran population in the nation.

This two-story CBOC, expected to serve more than 28,000 Veterans annually, will offer a comprehensive range of outpatient services, including but not limited to primary care, mental health care, and diagnostic imaging services. New specialty services will include pulmonary care, gastroenterology, cardiology, dermatology, audiology, pain management, neurology, and physical therapy.

“Today is a truly special day as we open this state-of-the-art facility, marking a historic moment for Hampton VA Healthcare System and the Veterans we serve. For the first time in 155 years, we are bringing essential healthcare services—including full laboratory services, pharmacy, radiology, and physical therapy—to the Southside of the water. This isn’t just about a new building; it’s about access, care, and commitment to the men and women who have sacrificed for this country.” said Michael Harper, Interim Executive Director, VA Hampton Healthcare System. “With 70% of eligible Veterans in Hampton Roads living on the Southside, this facility is a game-changer. It ensures that those who have given so much for us don’t have to travel as far to receive the care they deserve. This is more than just an opening—it’s a promise to do better, be better, and serve better. To every Veteran and family member who walks through these doors: this is for you.”

Located in South Hampton Roads to enhance access for veterans who must traverse either a bridge or tunnel to seek care at Hampton VAMC potentially reducing travel times for many. The facility will create over 500 new jobs when fully operational.