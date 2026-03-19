PRESS RELEASE

March 5, 2026

Hampton, VA - Fraud Alert for Veterans

Fraud Alert for Veterans

* DO NOT PAY FOR VA OR COMMUNITY CARE APPOINTMENTS UP FRONT*

Protect yourself from a recent scam targeting Veterans.

A Veteran recently received a fake letter claiming he had a VA appointment and was asked to pay for the visit.

. VA later confirmed he was not enrolled in VA health care, and no appointment had been scheduled.

. The letter and payment request were fraudulent.

Remember:

• Veterans should never pay for any VA or Community Care appointment before or at the time of the appointment.

• VA does not charge upfront fees for appointments.

• VA does not send payment requests by email, text message, or phone.

• Community Care appointments are authorized by VA and are free to Veterans except standard VA co-pays when applicable.

If you receive a suspicious letter, call, or message:

• Do not send money or share personal or financial information.

• Contact your local VA medical center directly to verify any appointment.

• Report suspicious activity to your facility’s Integrity and Compliance Officer, Integrity and Compliance Helpline at or VHAOICHelpline@va.gov, VSAFE at 1- or the VA OIG Hotline at 1- .

Your VA team is here to ensure your care is safe and legitimate.

SEE SOMETHING. SAY SOMETHING.

General instances of non-compliance, including potential fraud, waste and abuse:

Office of Integrity and Compliance Helpline

VHAOICHelpline@va.gov or (VHA-HELP)

Veterans who suspect they have experienced fraud:

VSAFE Fraud Hotline

https://vsafe.gov/ or 833-38V-SAFE

Reports made to VA OIC or VSAFE may be referred to the independent Office of Inspector General (OIG) for investigation into fraud or other wrongdoing or for its oversight of VA programs and operations.