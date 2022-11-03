PACT ACT Information
The PACT Act is a historic new law that will help VA deliver care and benefits to millions of Veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures.
- We at VA want Veterans and survivors to know three main things about the PACT Act.
- First, we want Veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act benefits and care right now.
- Second, applying for PACT Act benefits will not affect your current benefits. Your current service connection will not be impacted.
- And third, any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act at by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.
- If you, or a loved one, served during the Vietnam era, or the Gulf War, or in our post-9/11 conflicts, you may very well be eligible for additional benefits or care.
- Every Veteran enrolled in VA healthcare will get a five-minute Toxic Exposure Screening – a series of questions to help you determine if you might be eligible for additional benefits or care. This will be available at all VHA facilities and clinics starting Nov 8.
- We are currently reaching out to Veterans and survivors to make sure that they know about this new law and what it could mean for them and their families. Because we want every eligible Veteran and survivor—every one—to get the benefits and care they’ve earned and deserve.